Ryder Beer’s biography: What is known about Madison Beer’s brother?

Ryder Beer is a social media personality and music producer from the United States of America. He is well recognized as the younger brother of the American singer Madison Beer.

American music producer posing for a selfie. Photo: @ryderbeer

Source: Instagram

Ryder Beer is into music, just like his sister. The social media personality has amassed a considerable following on Instagram, where he shares his photos and short videos making tunes.

Profile summary

Full name: Ryder Beer

Ryder Beer Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3 May 2002

3 May 2002 Age: 20 years (as of 2022)

20 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Jericho, Long Island, New York, United States of America

Jericho, Long Island, New York, United States of America Current residence: New York, United States of America

New York, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish

Jewish Religion: Jewish

Jewish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 10’’

5’ 10’’ Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Tracey Beer

Tracey Beer Father: Robert Beer

Robert Beer Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single University: Berklee College of Music

Berklee College of Music Profession: Social media personality, music producer

Social media personality, music producer Net worth: $1.5 million

Ryder Beer’s biography

When was Ryder Beer born? He was born on 3 May 2002 in New York, United States of America. His parents are Tracey (mother) and Robert (father). However, they are divorced. They ended their marriage when he was young.

His father is a real estate developer, and his mother is an interior designer. The music producer has one sister, Madison. He is an American nationality, and his ethnicity is Jewish. He follows the Jewish religion.

How old is Ryder Beer?

American social media personality posing with his sister, Madison. Photo: @ryderbeer

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Ryder Beer’s age is 20 years. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Where does Ryder Beer go to college?

Madison Beer’s little brother is a student at Berklee College of Music, his dream college. On 19 December 2019, he posted a photo of his acceptance letter from the college with the following caption.

So happy right now. I worked so hard for this and couldn't have done it without my amazing family and...the teachers and mentors that helped me through this.

How did Ryder Beer become famous?

He came into the limelight as the younger brother of Madison Beer. Madison is a singer who became famous after the Grammy Award-winning pop star Justin Bieber published a link to her cover song on his Twitter account.

She has collaborated with Monster High and has been featured in the song I Won’t Let You Down by DJs Mako. Some of her singles include All For Love and Something Sweet.

Madison Beer’s brother is a social media influencer. He has amassed over 162 thousand followers on Instagram. Often, he uses the account to share his photos and short videos.

He is also an up-and-coming music producer. The social media influencer has always had a passion for music since childhood. As a young boy, he used to tap his fingers when his mother was feeding him. He even got the nickname ‘tapper boy’ from his elementary school teacher because he used to tap his fingers in class.

He started taking drum lessons and later began producing beats. He occasionally shares short videos of himself making beats on Instagram.

What is Ryder Beer’s net worth?

American internet sensation posing for a photo: Photo: @ryderbeer

Source: Instagram

His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. However, this information is not official.

Personal life

He has not revealed any information on social media about his dating history hence presumed single.

What is Ryder Beer’s height?

He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall and weighs 154 lbs (70 kg).

Ryder Beer’s fast facts

Does Ryder Beer have a sister? Yes, his sister is Madison Beer, an American singer and songwriter. Who is Madison Beer’s brother? He is an internet sensation and music producer. Where was Ryder Beer born? He was born in Jericho, Long Island, New York, USA. Where does Ryder Beer go to college? He is pursuing a course in music at the Berklee College of Music. How tall is Ryder Beer? He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. What did Madison Beer say to Ryder during his 16th birthday? She said the following;

And just like that, my baby brother is 16!!!!!!!! Being your big sister is my favorite thing in this life...Happy birthday to my partner in crime. You’re annoying.

Ryder Beer is an American social media influencer and an up-and-coming music producer. He is the younger brother of Madison Beer, an American singer and songwriter.

