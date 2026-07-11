The RCCG has described the rescue of abducted Oriire schoolchildren as divine fulfilment after weeks of fasting and prayer

Pastor Enoch Adeboye revealed that God told him the release of the pupils would be dramatic, though no timeline or details were given

Security agencies rescued 39 pupils and 7 teachers on Friday after 57 days in captivity, with the presidency confirming no concessions were made to the kidnappers

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has declared the rescue of abducted schoolchildren and their teachers from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State a fulfilment of divine promise, crediting weeks of corporate prayer and fasting for the outcome.

The church conveyed its position through a statement posted on its official X account on Friday, July 11, expressing gratitude to God and commending the security agencies that carried out the rescue operation.

Enoch Adeboye recalls his earlier prophecy on kidnapped Oyo children Photo Credit: @rccghq

Source: Twitter

"And our God arose as He promised! Let somebody shout Hallelujah!! Glory be to our God for answering our prayers and fulfilling His word. We appreciate the efforts of all the security agencies in securing the release of our school children and their teachers from captivity. Congratulations to each of them and their families. Our God answers prayers. Hallelujah!!!" the church wrote.

Adeboye Reveals God's Message on the Captives

The post was accompanied by a video of RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye, recorded during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala organised by the Save Nigeria Group in Washington, D.C., on June 23. In it, Adeboye described how the church had interceded for the captives after one of their teachers was killed in captivity.

Adeboye said:

"We have been fasting, we have been praying for a particular group of school children that were captured, and the kidnappers felt that the government was not reacting fast enough to give them the money they asked for. They killed their teacher and showed the video to the rest of the world. And then God spoke to me, told me that as for the release of the children, it's going to be dramatic. But He didn't tell me the time or the details."

At the same event, Adeboye raised alarm over the spread of terrorism and kidnapping from northern Nigeria into the south, while also defending President Bola Tinubu's handling of the security crisis, urging him to issue military commanders a 90-day ultimatum to crush terrorism and pursue those funding the attacks.

Nigerians react as Adeboye speaks on insecurity

However, the statement by the church has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Machiavelli praised God over the release of the children:

"It's a thing of joy to see those children return home. I know God answers prayer. What is happening in Jos, maybe they are not praying enough. People's lives should not be used for politics. Please @rccghq remember chibok girls in your prayers."

Aladetai wrote:

"The stepping into the church tomorrow will be jubilant. I will go to the opposition church; I want to hear how eneche will badmouth this recuse, or maybe we will dance together. Can't wait!"

HolyGrand thanked God for the answered prayer:

"A true man of God will prophesy, and it came to pass. Hallelujah, our prayers have been answered."

Ladi wrote:

"God continue to be with Daddy. Only Daddy Adeboye prophesied on their release and it happened exactly as daddy said."

See the church's post on X here:

Source: Legit.ng