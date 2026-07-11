Western Cape police confirmed an inquest docket was opened after Jayden Adams' body was discovered at a Cape Town property on Saturday, July 11

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie announced the Bafana Bafana midfielder's death, describing him as one of South African football's brightest young talents

Adams played all three of South Africa's group-stage matches at the 2026 World Cup and won CAF Champions League honours with Mamelodi Sundowns

Western Cape police have opened a formal inquest following the discovery of the body of South African international footballer Jayden Adams at a residential property in Schotschekloof, central Cape Town, at approximately 11am on Saturday, July 11.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a docket had been opened and that the circumstances surrounding the 25-year-old's death remained under investigation. No cause of death was disclosed.

Police have opened an investigation into the death of Jayden Adams after finding his body in Schotsche Kloof. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie announced Adams' passing in an official statement, saying he had learnt of the news "with profound shock and a heavy heart."

McKenzie described Adams as "one of its brightest young talents," referring to the loss as a blow to South African football as a whole.

The Confederation of African Football also responded, posting on X:

"Football has lost one of its own."

A career built on ambition

Born in Cape Town, Adams rose through the youth ranks at Stellenbosch FC, becoming the club's first academy graduate to sign a professional contract in August 2020.

Over five seasons with the Cape Winelands side, he made 139 appearances and collected a Carling Knockout winners' medal in 2023 before completing a move to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.

At Sundowns, his trophy haul grew further with both a Premiership title and a CAF Champions League crown added to his name in quick succession.

On the international stage, Adams was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, The Telegraph reports.

He also started all three of South Africa's group-stage fixtures at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, as the team made history by advancing to the Round of 32 for the first time, though he did not feature in their subsequent knockout-round defeat to Canada.

Jayden suffers personal loss before his death

Adams' death arrives less than a month after he suffered a personal bereavement of his own.

His grandmother passed away on the eve of South Africa's Group A fixture against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium, a loss he endured while continuing to represent his country on football's biggest stage.

He was 25 years old.

Jayden Adam's passing confirmed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported facts about the tragic passing of Jayden Adams, the Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder who died at just 25 years old shortly after participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His untimely death leaves a gaping hole in the South African football community, as fans and fellow players reflect on a career tragically cut short and the promise he showed on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng