A Nigerian man took to X to express his joy after children and teachers kidnapped by bandits in Oyo State were rescued

The man said the rescued children had experienced hardship that most people could never imagine, urging that such an ordeal should never happen to any Nigerian again

His post drew emotional reactions from Nigerians online who expressed gratitude for the safe return of the victims

A Nigerian man has gone viral on X after sharing an emotional response to the freedom of children and teachers who were kidnapped by bandits in Oyo State, Nigeria.

In his post, the man did not hold back in expressing the depth of what he believed the victims had endured.

Man shares emotional post about rescued Oyo pupils and teachers. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy, AnichukwuJoel/X.

Source: Twitter

Man speaks about rescued Oyo children

He urged people not to claim they had experienced the worst life could offer, arguing that the rescued children had gone through something far beyond what most people could comprehend.

According to his observation, the children seemed like they had passed through hell and he was excited about their release.

Writing on X, the man identified as AnichukwuJoel stated that regardless of whether the children and teachers were released through negotiation or rescued by force, what mattered most was that they were back home safely.

Reactions as Oyo kidnap victims return home

The post stirred emotion, with many Nigerians joining in to express gratitude for the survival of the victims.

@Omon wire wire said:

"Thank you God for dem life. Grateful Lord."

@Della said:

"See God ooo, I was still discussing it with someone today ooh, oluwaseun ooooo."

@Ugonnaya said:

"God I ithank you for bringing our children and teachers back home."

@Oma collections added:

"Thank God for their lives."

See the post below:

Oyo pupils, teachers finally rescued

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bola Ahmed Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, announced that all kidnapped pupils and teachers from Oriire LGA in Oyo state had been rescued by security agencies.

Armed men had abducted 39 students and several teachers from three schools in the Ahoro Esinele community on May 15, 2026, in a coordinated attack.

Source: Legit.ng