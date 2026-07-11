Tragedy Rocks South Africa As Bafana Bafana Star Jayden Adams Dies After Playing at 2026 World Cup
- Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died at 25, weeks after representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
- Adams featured in all three of Bafana's group stage matches at the tournament and had been due to return for pre-season training in Austria next week
- The cause of his death has not been made public, and Mamelodi Sundowns had not yet released an official statement at the time of reporting
South African football is in mourning following the sudden death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, who passed away at the age of 25.
The cause of his death had not been disclosed at the time of reporting, and Sundowns had yet to release a formal statement confirming the news.
According to Soccer Laduma, Adams' passing comes just weeks after he represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Bafana Bafana advanced to the Round of 32 before falling to Canada 1-0 in the knockout stage.
He started all three group stage matches for his country during the tournament but did not feature as an active player in the clash against Canada.
Adams' pre-season plans cut short
Along with seven other Sundowns players who were part of the South African World Cup squad, Adams had been granted an additional two weeks of rest following the tournament.
According to The Citizen, he was scheduled to rejoin head coach Miguel Cardoso's squad next week at their pre-season training camp in Austria, a return that will now never take place.
A decorated career cut tragically short
Adams came through the youth ranks at Stellenbosch FC, signing his first professional contract with the club in 2020.
He went on to become one of the Premier Soccer League's most consistent midfield performers, accumulating 139 appearances for Stellenbosch, the second highest total in the club's history.
His performances earned him a transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2024.
On the continental stage, Adams was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that clinched a bronze medal at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ivory Coast, underscoring his growing importance to South African football at the highest level.
His death has sent shockwaves through the sport, with tributes from both local and international football communities expected to follow in the coming days.
South Africa set 2 unwanted records
In another development, Legit.ng reported that South Africa have set two unwanted records at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Bafana Bafana suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng