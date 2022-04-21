Melinda Melrose’s biography: birthday, height, Too Hot to Handle

Melinda Melrose is an American reality TV star, model, YouTuber, TikTok star and social media influencer. She is best known for her appearance on the Netflix reality TV show, Too Hot to Handle. Melinda features in season two of the show as a contestant.

A photo of Melrose in Miami. Photo: @melinda_melrose

Source: Instagram

Melinda Melrose began her career as a YouTuber in 2015. She has made a name for herself by posting content related to fashion, lifestyle, makeup and travel vlogs. Melrose has also worked as a model and posts most of her modelling pics on her Instagram page.

Profile summary

Full name : Melinda Berry Melrose

: Melinda Berry Melrose Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 23rd April 1993

23rd April 1993 Age : 29 years old (as of 2022)

: 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 6"

: 5' 6" Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 114

: 114 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Body measurements in inches : 33-24-37

: 33-24-37 Body measurements in centimetres : 84-60-93

: 84-60-93 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings: 15

15 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner: Peter Vigilante

Peter Vigilante Profession: Model, reality TV star, YouTuber, Instagram star

Model, reality TV star, YouTuber, Instagram star Net worth : $100k to $200k

: $100k to $200k Instagram : @melinda_melrose

: @melinda_melrose TikTok: @melinda_melrose

Melinda Melrose’s biography

Melrose was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States. However, Melinda Melrose's family relocated to Brooklyn, New York.

She comes from a big family. She was raised alongside her 15 siblings in Philadelphia. Although she has stated that she is close to her siblings, she rarely shares information about them.

Melinda Melrose’s ethnic background is black. She is an American national and was raised in a solid Christian family.

How old is Melinda Melrose?

As of 2022, Melinda Melrose's age is 29 years old. She was born on 23rd April 1993 in Philadelphia. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

She is best known for her appearance in Netflix's original reality TV series Too Hot to Handle. However, before she was cast in the reality TV show, she had already established herself on YouTube. She started her YouTube channel on 1st April 2015.

Melrose appeared in the show's second season, which aired on 30th June 2021. The reality TV star was a regular cast member in season 2 and appeared in 10 episodes. She features alongside other contestants such as Marvin Anthony, Tabitha Cliftt, and Chase de Moor.

Melrose with fellow Too Hot to Handle star Robert Van Tromp. Photo: @melinda_melrose

Source: Instagram

The actress primarily shares content related to fashion, lifestyle, makeup and travel vlogs. Melinda from Too Hot to Handle first posted on the platform on 16th February 2016. At the time of writing, she has over 76 thousand subscribers on her channel.

In addition to her YouTube channel, the actress has amassed a considerable following on TikTok. She currently has over 1.3 million followers. She is active on the platform and shares content weekly.

She shares videos related to fashion, makeup, lifestyle, lip-syncs, dance, challenges, and travel vlogs. Melinda has also collaborated with other TikTok stars, such as Ditto Engurelli. In addition, she occasionally features her boyfriend on her TikToks.

Melinda is also involved in modelling. According to her Instagram page, she is currently represented by Creative Artists Agency, a talent and sports agency in Los Angeles, California. She posts most of her modelling pictures on her Instagram page and has over 1 million followers. Melrose has modelled for different brands such as All Saints and New York and Company.

Are Marvin and Melinda still together?

The couple is no longer together. They confirmed that they had gone their separate ways after appearing in Extra Hot: The Reunion.

What happened with Marvin and Melinda?

The couple has stated that the main reason they split was because of distance. In addition to this, the couple also said that they clashed a lot. One particular instance is when the couple planned to visit Mexico.

Melrose with her boyfriend Peter Vigilante and fellow cast members of Too Hot to Handle. Photo: @melinda_melrose

Source: Getty Images

Melinda has stated that Anthony cancelled the trip after they argued. The two did not disclose what caused the fight. However, Melrose had this to say:

I was just so sad. Honestly, at that point, I just wanted to be by myself. I was just heartbroken that a small argument would make him cancel the whole trip.

Who is Melinda Melrose dating?

As of 2022, Melinda Melrose's boyfriend is a fellow social media personality and reality TV star Peter Vigilante. The couple first met on the set of Too Hot to Handle. Peter and Melrose were the most unexpected couple to come out of the show. They confirmed that they were dating after the final episodes dropped.

How tall is Melinda Melrose?

She stands at 5 ft 6 in or 168 cm tall and weighs 114 lbs or 52 kgs.

Quick facts about Melinda Melrose

When is Melinda Melrose's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 29th day of April every year. How old is she? As of 2022, she is 29 years old. Is Melinda Melrose from Brooklyn? Initially, she was born in Philadelphia, but the family moved to Brooklyn, New York. Are Marvin and Melinda still together? No, the couple broke up, citing that they clashed a lot. Who is she dating? She is currently dating fellow social media personality and reality TV star Peter Vigilante. What is Melinda Melrose's height? She stands at the height of 5 ft 6 in or 168 cm.

Melinda Melrose is an American social media personality, TV star and model. She has made a name for herself by creating content on YouTube and TikTok. She was also part of the reality TV show Too Hot to Handle and is currently dating fellow contestants Peter Vigilante.

