Actor Lateef Adedimeji has shared an inspiring video as he recalls his rise to fame in the movie industry

The actor who shared a fun video of him stepping out from a car said he revealed the secrets behind his success

Lateef Adedimeji also disclosed that unlike many who were born with silver spoons, he came from a humble beginning

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has challenged his fans and followers with his inspiring and motivating grass to grace story.

On Thursday, April 25, Lateef expressed gratitude to God for what he has been able to achieve in and outside the movie industry.

Lateef Adedimeji motivates fans. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The Jagun Jagun star actor who revealed the secrets behind his success as God, hard work and positioning, added that unlike some of his colleagues who were born with silver spoons, he rose to fame from a humble beginning.

"The little boy of yesterday, one who had nothing but a dream and the will to keep going regardless of circumstances… Some had silver spoons, Lateef had his fingers, wrinkled by the rigors of struggles but determined go through fire to become a gem. I am the real definition of grace," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Encouraging his fans, Lateef, who made it to the 2024 AMVCA nomination list wrote:

"If anyone ever tells you it’s impossible, tell them my story, while at it, find your path, stay diligent and focused, the God of your fathers will shine the light and you’ll be glad indeed."

See Lateef Adedimeji's post below:

Fans celebrate Lateef Adedimeji

Read their comments below:

timmytheactor:

"Find your path, stay diligent and focused! I’m inspired."

arojinle1:

"Thank you for the motivation."

_rahmahs:

"Pappy with the most swag our set looks so good on you sir."

omololafaizat:

"I'm always motivated papa."

latern_1:

"With great privilege to be alive we say thank you to God alright for growth the swag no carry last sir."

Lateef Adedimeji to act as Wole Soyinka

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the teaser for a biopic about Wole Soyinka, played by Lateef Adedimeji, left people talking online.

Lateef posted a teaser of the soon-to-be-released project, stirring massive reactions online as netizens drooled in anticipation.

"I can’t wait for you all to see this magic. You will love it," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng