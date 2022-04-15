Jessica Ballinger’s biography: age, height, birthday, family

Jessica Ballinger is a popular American YouTuber and social media personality who runs a family vlog channel titled Ballinger Family. Apart from her family channel, she has her own vlogging channel, in which she shares the same content as her family channel.

The American YouTuber holding a cup. Photo:@jessicaballinger

Source: Instagram

Jessica is a well-known personality who rose to prominence because of her family-owned YouTube channel, which was created in 2013. He is a wife and mother of five. Here is all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Jessica Ballinger

: Jessica Ballinger Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 8 April 1983

: 8 April 1983 Age : 39 years (as of 2022)

: 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth : California, USA

: California, USA Current residence: Ventura, California, USA

Ventura, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 7"

: 5' 7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 145

145 Weight in kilograms : 66

: 66 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse: Chris

Chris Children: 6

6 Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer

YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth : $1 million

: $1 million YouTube : Bellinger Family

: Bellinger Family Instagram: @jessicaballinger

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Jessica Ballinger's biography

Jessica with her kids. Photo: @jessicaballinger

Source: Instagram

The American influencer was born in California, United State. Not much is known about Jessica Ballinger's mom or dad except that they divorced when she was 10 years old. She has an American nationality and currently resides in Ventura, California, with her family.

Concerning her educational history, the influencer studied Anthropology and Education. In addition to that, she has a major in Theatre.

What is Jessica Ballinger's maiden name?

Her maiden name is actually Jessica Smith.

When is Jessica Ballinger's birthday?

The YouTuber was born on 8 April 1983, and her birth sign is Aries.

How old is Jessica Ballinger?

Jessica Ballinger's age is 39 years old as of 2022.

What does Jessica Ballinger do?

She is a famous YouTuber who has risen to fame because of her family-owned channel, Ballinger Family. The channel was launched by her husband on 7 January 2013 mainly to showcase his magic tricks before he changed to full-time vlogging.

The channel's content includes vlogs on relationships, parenting and marriage. Currently, it has 1.67 million subscribers. She also has her own YouTube channel, where she originally used to share vlogs about her kids and hardly appears in them.

She is also famous on Instagram, where she mainly shares photos of her children. She currently boasts 431 thousand followers on her Instagram.

Jessica has used her social media influence to promote various brands and companies. Some of her endorsements include Mattel, CVS Pharmacy, Subway, McDonald's, Lego, General Mills Cereal, Crest and Kind Snacks.

Aside from that, the YouTuber is also an entrepreneur. She is a member of her family's merchandise line. The merchandise is sold on Spreadshirt.

What is Jessica Ballinger's net worth?

According to Married Biography, her net worth is alleged to be roughly $1 million. However, no verified sources state how much she is worth.

When did Jessica Ballinger get married?

The influencer with her family. Photo: @jessicaballinger

Source: Instagram

The American YouTuber is married to Chris Ballinger, who is a famous vlogger and magician. The couple got married on 19 June 2004. They have six children together, namely Bailey, Jacob, Parker, Luke, Teddy and Duncan.

How did Jessica and Chris Ballinger meet?

The couple met each other for the first time in 1999 when they were both in high school. Chris first saw her in a production of The Music Man, while Jessica first saw him in an improvisational comedy club, ComedySportz.

They later became friends, and their friendship eventually turned into a romantic relationship. They would frequently watch movies together and spend most of their time with each other.

What is Jessica Ballinger's height?

She is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall, and she weighs about 145 pounds (66 kilograms). She has light brown hair and green eyes.

Jessica Ballinger's house

The American YouTuber and her husband bought a house in California in 2017. In the video she posted on 5 March 2020, she proudly showed off various rooms within their expensive mansion, including its design and other decorations.

They temporarily moved to a new house as they waited for their house to be repaired after their laundry machine flooded the house.

Fast facts about Jessica Ballinger

What religion is the Ballinger family? The family professes Christianity. How old is Jessica from the Ballinger Family? She is 39 years old as of 2022. How long has Chris and Jessica Ballinger been together? They got married in June 2004, and they have been together for more than 17 years now. Who is Jessica Ballinger's, new baby? Her new baby is called Teddy. He was born on 28 August 2021. Currently, he is 7 months old. What is Jessica Ballinger's job? She is a social media influencer and YouTuber. How many kids does Jessica Ballinger have? She has six children, five sons and a daughter.

Jessica Ballinger is a wife and mother who has dedicated her life to bringing up her six children. She is also a social media personality with a significant following, especially on Instagram and YouTube.

READ ALSO: Alexis Marie's biography: age, height, ethnicity, sister, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Alexis Marie. She is a renowned TikTok star and YouTuber from the United States. Her TikTok account has gained significant popularity due to lip-sync and dance videos.

She also has a self-titled YouTube channel which she launched on 29 August 2017. She has consistently engaged her fans on her channel by uploading unique content, including vlogs about her fashion, household routines and daily activities.

Source: Legit.ng