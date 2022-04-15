Sheletta Chapital is the ex-wife of the famous American actor and film producer Anthony Mackie. However, little was known about her until she married the actor and started attracting the public’s attention.

Anthony Mackie's wife attends the premiere of "The Adjustment Bureau" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on February 14, 2011 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Sheletta was married to actor Anthony Mackie for three years, and the couple was blessed with four kids. She currently works as a business development director at Favor International. Here is all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Sheletta Chapital

: Sheletta Chapital Gender : Female

: Female Year of birth : 1978

: 1978 Age : 44 years old (as of 2022)

: 44 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Current residence : New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 5”

: 5’ 5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Mother : Sheila Chapital

: Sheila Chapital Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Children : 4

: 4 School : McMain Magnet Secondary School, Warren Easton Sr. High School

: McMain Magnet Secondary School, Warren Easton Sr. High School College : Tulane University

: Tulane University Profession : Business development director

: Business development director Net worth: $500 thousand

Sheletta Chapital’s biography

Who is Anthony Mackie's ex-wife? She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Her mother’s name is Sheila, while her father’s details are unknown. She was raised alongside her sister Shelly Autman.

She went to McMain Magnet Secondary School and later enrolled at Warren Easton Sr. High School. She graduated from Tulane University, a private university in New Orleans.

When is Sheletta Chapital’s birthday?

The New Orleans native was born in 1978. However, she has not revealed her exact date of birth.

How old is Sheletta Chapital?

Sheletta Chapital’s age is 44 years as of 2022.

Actor Anthony Mackie and ex-wife attend the premiere of "The Adjustment Bureau" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on February 14, 2011 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

What does Sheletta Chapital do for a living?

She is a business development director at Favor International.

What is Sheletta Chapital’s net worth?

The exact net worth of Anthony Mackie's ex-wife is unknown. However, Celeb Suburb alleges that her net worth is $500 thousand.

When did Anthony Mackie meet his ex-wife?

The Captain America actor met Sheletta in second grade at Warren Easton Sr. High School. During an interview with Queen Latifah, the entertainer recalled spotting her on his first day in class at Warren Easton Sr. High School.

Anthony Mackie and Sheletta Chapital had an on-and-off relationship until they tied the knot in December 2014 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. They amicably divorced in 2018 after three years of marriage.

Chapital is seemingly single as she has not announced being in a relationship since the divorce.

Who are Sheletta Chapital’s kids?

Anthony Mackie’s ex-spouse has 4 sons with the actor. The former couple had their first two children before their wedding.

Sheletta chapital with her four kids. Photo: @Pinterest

Quick facts about Sheletta Chapital

What is Sheletta Chapital's ethnicity? She is black/African-American. What is Sheletta Chapital’s nationality? She is an American national. Is Sheletta Chapital married? No, she is single after divorcing actor Antonie Mackie in 2018. How many children does Sheletta Chapital have? She has 4 sons. What is Sheletta Chapital's profession? She works as a business development director at Favor International. How tall is Sheletta Chapital? Her height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 centimetres), and she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes.

Sheletta Chapital is a career woman currently working as a business development director at Favor International. She is the ex-spouse of Anthony Mackie and a mother of four boys.

