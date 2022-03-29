Ve'ondre Mitchell's biography: age, height, parents, net worth

Ve'ondre Mitchell is a renowned TikTok star, YouTuber and social media personality from the United States widely recognized for uploading lip-sync, song covers and dance videos on her TikTok account.

Ve'ondre Mitchell is a vocal advocate for trans rights. Being transgender herself, she never hesitates to educate her followers and clap back at the transphobes. In 2021, she was among the Youth Ambassadors for the Human Rights Campaign.

Profile summary

Full name : Ve'ondre Mitchell

: Ve'ondre Mitchell Ve'ondre Mitchell's gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 13 April 2004

13 April 2004 Age: 18 years (as of 2022)

18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States

Seattle, Washington, United States Current residence: Seattle, WA, US

Seattle, WA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’6”

5’6” Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 123

123 Weight in kilograms: 56

56 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Sarah

Sarah Siblings: 2

2 Brothers: Valence, Tevin

Valence, Tevin Relationship status: Single

Single School: Glacier Peak High School

Glacier Peak High School Profession: Social media influencer, YouTuber

Social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth: $1-5 million

Ve'ondre Mitchell's biography

The social media influencer was born on 13 April 2004 in Seattle, Washington, USA. Who are Ve'ondre Mitchell's parents? Her mother's name is Sarah, and it seems that the father is no longer in the picture. Ve has two younger brothers, Valence and Tevin.

The TikTok star attended Seattle Hill Elementary. When she was in fourth grade, she came out as transgender and began her transition.

Ve is presently a student at Glacier Peak High School, but she is set to graduate soon. After graduation, she wants to move to Los Angeles, California.

How old is Ve'ondre Mitchell?

Ve'ondre Mitchell's age is 18 years old as of 2022. Her birth sign is Aries.

What is Ve'ondre Mitchell's ethnicity?

The social media star is of mixed ethnicity and has American nationality.

Career

Ve is a well-known social media influencer who rose to stardom due to her lip-syncs, song covers and dance videos on her TikTok account. As of 2022, her TikTok account has already amassed 5.3 million followers and over 363 million likes.

She has expanded her platforms to include Instagram, where she has 536 thousand followers. She also has a self-titled YouTube channel, where she mainly posts lifestyle and Q&A videos. Although she is active on TikTok and Instagram, she is not as active on YouTube. As of now, she has almost 20 thousand subscribers on her channel.

In 2018, Ve and her mom appeared in a documentary titled The Most Dangerous Year. The film focused on the struggle of the trans community in the US and the transphobic "bathroom bills".

What is Ve'ondre Mitchell's net worth?

According to Buzzlearn, the social media celebrity's net worth is estimated to be between $1-5 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

How tall is Ve'ondre Mitchell?

Ve'ondre Mitchell's height is 5 feet 7 inches (167 centimetres), and she weighs about 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Ve'ondre Mitchell

The influencer has dark brown eyes and black hair. She likes to experiment with different hairstyles and colours.

Ve is represented by Social Café Agency.

The popular TikTok star uses her significant following on social media to promote various fashion and apparel brands. Among her endorsements are Pretty Little Things, Lounge, Set Active, Romwe and Converse, among others.

The American TikTok star currently resides in Seattle, Washington, USA but plans to move to LA.

She is a trans woman, and she uses her platform to educate people on this topic, usually in an entertaining manner. Ve'ondre Mitchell sometimes shares photos of herself as a kid to show the transformation she has gone through.

Ve was crowned homecoming queen of Glacier Peak, becoming the first black and trans girl to win the title at her school.

Ve'ondre Mitchell is a popular social media personality and YouTuber who has made it big on various platforms at a young age. Her TikTok account has a massive following, and she keeps her audience entertained and educated with her lip-syncs and dance videos.

