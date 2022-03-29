Toddy Smith’s biography: age, height, girlfriend, net worth

Toddy Smith is a renowned YouTuber, Vine star and social media influencer from the United States known for posting funny videos, pranks and vlogs on his YouTube channel.

The YouTuber poses for a photo.

Source: Instagram

Toddy Smith is one of the faces and owners of the apparel brand Gothic Mochas. He is also one half of the podcast The Good Boys, which he hosts with his friend Brett Bassock.

Profile summary

Full name: Todd Eric Smith

Todd Eric Smith Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 11 April 1991

11 April 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth: Huntington Beach, California, United States

Huntington Beach, California, United States Current residence : CA, US

: CA, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6'2"

: 6'2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 172

172 Weight in kilograms: 78

78 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Sophia

Sophia Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend: Natalie Noel Mariduena

Natalie Noel Mariduena High school: Edison High School

Edison High School Education : California State University

: California State University Profession: YouTuber, author, social media influencer, singer

YouTuber, author, social media influencer, singer Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Instagram : @todderic

: @todderic YouTube: toddy smith

toddy smith Twitter: @todderic_

@todderic_ TikTok: @toddysmith

Toddy Smith's biography

The influencer on a bike.

Source: Instagram

The American YouTuber was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California, the United States of America. Toddy Smith's sister is named Sophia.

Who are Toddy Smith's parents? Toddy Smith's dad is a businessman, while his mother is a housewife.

What is Toddy Smith's real name?

The famous YouTuber's real name is actually Todd Eric Smith.

How old is Toddy Smith?

Toddy Smith's age is 31 years old as of 2022. He was born on 11 April 1991. His zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Toddy Smith's ethnicity?

The famous social media influencer is of white ethnicity and has American nationality.

Education

He attended at Edison High School. Later, the influencer joined the California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Career

The American YouTuber is highly active on several social media networks. He used to work as a bartender in several bars in California before he built an online audience on his Vine account.

Later on, he launched his self-titled YouTube channel on 29 May 2014, with his debut video being Prom 2015. His creative pranks, vlogs and comedy videos have enabled him to amass 1.17 million subscribers to his channel.

He has an Instagram account where he always shares photos of himself, his daily lifestyle and short funny videos. He currently boasts 2.4 million followers on his Instagram page. Aside from that, he has a Twitter account with 1.2 million followers as of now.

He has also expanded his content to include TikTok, where he has 2 million followers and 32.3 million likes.

In addition to being a YouTube and social media star, Smith is a singer. To date, he has released 8 singles.

What is Toddy Smith's net worth?

According to Married Biography, the YouTuber's net worth is estimated to be $500 thousand. However, this figure is not from a verified source.

Who is Toddy Smith's girlfriend?

The influencer with his girlfriend.

Source: Instagram

The influencer has been dating Natalie Noel Mariduena since 2020. Are Toddy Smith and Natalie still together? The duo is still going strong.

He has been romantically linked to various celebrities. The most notable one is American Instagram Corinna Kopf, whom he dated from 2017 until 2018.

The famous YouTuber also dated American singer Olivia O'Brien. The two started dating in 2019, but later separated.

How tall is Toddy Smith?

Toddy Smith's height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall. He weighs about 172 pounds (78 kilograms).

Fast facts about Toddy Smith

Does Toddy Smith have a child? He is yet to disclose any information on whether he has a child or not.

The influencer participated in the 4th season of Sweet Home Alabama, a dating reality TV show.

a dating reality TV show. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

Smith uses his significant following on social media to promote various brands. Some of his endorsements are Old Spice, Sperry, MedMen and Smirnoff US.

One of his songs is titled Natalina , which he dedicated to Mariduena.

, which he dedicated to Mariduena. He and his friend Darren Nuzzo have written a book called I'll Give You a Dollar If You Consider This Art.

Toddy Smith is an American social media personality, author, content creator and singer. He has a significant following on various social media platforms.

