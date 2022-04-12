Cassandra Troy’s biography: what is known about Andrew Walker’s wife?

Cassandra Troy is a Canadian actress who rose to prominence after starring Maria in the 2003 film 3 Tables. She is well-known for being the wife of Andrew Walker, a prominent Canadian actor and film producer. She is a fitness promoter and a businesswoman in addition to acting.

Andrew Walker and wife. Photo: @casstroywalker

Source: Instagram

Who is Andrew Walker married to? He is married to Cassandra Troy, actress, fitness promoter, owner and a co-founder of a juice company called Little West. The Canadian actress also has an Instagram account with a decent following.

Profile summary

Full name: Cassandra Troy Walker

Cassandra Troy Walker Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 4 May 1983

4 May 1983 Age: 39 years old (as of 2022)

39 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Montreal, Canada Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Mother : Lyne Girard

: Lyne Girard Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Andrew Walker

Andrew Walker Children: 2

2 Profession: Actress, entrepreneur, fitness promoter

Actress, entrepreneur, fitness promoter Net worth: $800,000

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cassandra Troy's biography

The entrepreneur with her mother and children. Photo: @casstroywalker

Source: Instagram

Andrew Walker's wife was born in Montreal, Canada. She was raised alongside two sisters named Shana and Chelsea. Her mother's name is Lyne Girard.

Troy is a Canadian national and comes from a Christian family.

How old is Cassandra Troy?

She was born on 4 May 1983. As of 2022, she is 39 years old. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Cassandra do?

In 2003, the Canadian actress starred in her debut and only film to date, 3 Tables.

Cassandra Troy Walker began her career as a sales manager at Joseph Ribkoff's collection in 2007. She worked there for 5 years and emerged as the leading designer for women's fashion.

In 2013, Andrew W. Walker and his spouse started a company called Clover Juice. They used the money they saved up for the wedding and borrowed from their friends to start the company. They later changed the title to Little West and are acknowledged as the best company which produces high-quality cold-pressed juice. They are expanding to reach out to all parts of the country.

How much is Cassandra Troy worth?

Troy is allegedly worth $800,000. She earns her living through her juice business. However, this information is not from a verified source.

When did Andrew Walker marry Cassandra Troy?

The Walker family. Photo: @casstroywalker

Source: Instagram

The two got married on 8 June 2012. Instead of having a big expensive wedding, they eloped and invested the money they saved in their business. Cassandra Troy and Andrew Walker have two babies,, West Walker and Wolf Reinhard, born in 2015 and 2019, respectively.

Quick facts about Cassandra Troy

Who is Cassandra Walker? She is a Canadian actress, fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur famous for being the wife of Andrew Walker. What is the actress´s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $800,000. How old is Cassandra Troy Walker? As of 2022, she is 39 years old. What movies has Cassandra Troy been in? She has only been in one movie called 3 Tables. How tall is Cassandra Troy? The Canadian actress' height is 5 feet 8 inches or 172 centimetres. Is Cassandra Troy related to Tyler Hynes? The actress and Tyler Hynes are cousins. Tyler and Andrew are very close friends.

Cassandra Troy is an innovative entrepreneur best known for her juice company Little West. She consistently markets her food products on various social media platforms. She enjoys doing her business and is well recognized for starting and successfully running the business.

READ ALSO: Agent 00's biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Agent 00's biography. He is a Canadian YouTuber and professional gamer. He is popularly known for his YouTube channel, where he posts NBA 2k videos. Through this, he has been able to gain a massive following across social media platforms.

Agent 00 started gaming at the young age of 4 years old. He used to play PS1 and Call of Duty before venturing into YouTube. He has participated in different gaming competitions.

Source: Legit.ng