Erica Michelle Levy's biography: who is Geraldo Rivera’s spouse?

Erica Michelle Levy is a well-known figure who rose to prominence after marrying Geraldo Rivera, a well-known American journalist, attorney, author, political commentator, and former television host.

Geraldo Rivera and wife attend the 2015 Abingdon Theatre Company Gala held at Espace in New York City. Photo: Brent N. Clarke

Source: Getty Images

Who is Geraldo Rivera married to? He is married to Erica Michelle Levy, a television producer, with whom he worked on several of his projects. The two have been together for almost 20 years.

Profile summary

Real name : Erica Michelle Levy

: Erica Michelle Levy Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 30 January 1975

: 30 January 1975 Age : 47 years (as of 2022)

: 47 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Shaker Heights, Ohio, United States of America

: Shaker Heights, Ohio, United States of America Current residence : Edgewater, New Jersey, US

: Edgewater, New Jersey, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Mother : Nancy

: Nancy Father : Howard

: Howard Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Geraldo Rivera

: Geraldo Rivera Children : 1

: 1 University : University of Wisconsin

: University of Wisconsin Profession : Television producer

: Television producer Net worth: $5 million

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Erica Michelle Levy's biography

Geraldo Rivera and wife attend DailyMail.com Holiday Party 2015 in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

Levy was born on 30 January 1975 in Shaker Heights, Ohio, United States of America. She is the daughter of Howard and Nancy Levy. Her dad worked at a Cleveland law firm; he passed away in 2007. Her mom was a part of the Bright Beginnings programme, where she taught new parents how to raise children.

Erica has a brother named Joshua, the co-chairman of the global Litigation and Enforcement practice group at Ropes & Gray LLP in Boston.

How old is Geraldo Rivera's wife?

As of 2022, Erica Michelle Levy's age is 47 years old.

Educational background

She attended the University of Wisconsin, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications.

Career

After graduation, Levy moved to New York and found employment at NBCUniversal working as a producer. It was when she worked Geraldo's CNBC show Rivera Live in 2001 that she met the man himself.

At the time of their wedding, Giraldo Rivera's spouse worked at the production company created by Rivera, called Maravilla Productions. She executive produced her husband's program for the Travel Channel, Geraldo's Voyager.

What is Erica Michelle Levy's net worth?

Her net worth is estimated to be $5 million, according to Married Biography. However, this information has not been substantiated.

Erica Michelle Levy and Geraldo Rivera purchased a mansion in Shaker Heights, a Cleveland suburb, in 2017. The mansion has nearly 13,000 square feet of living space and is worth $2.8 million. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The house was constructed for the first time in 1968.

Erica and Geraldo Rivera's marriage

Geraldo Rivera and spouse attend the 2015 Love Heals Gala at the Four Seasons Restaurant in New York City. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

The couple got married on 10 August 2003, after dating for two years. The event took place at Central Synagogue on the east of midtown Manhattan.

The couple has a daughter named Solita Lilliana Rivera. Erica Michelle Levy's daughter was born on 2 August 2005.

What is the age difference between Geraldo and his wife?

Geraldo is 32 years older than his wife; he was born in 1943, while his wife was born in 1975.

What is Erica Michelle Levy's political party?

Geraldo and Erica hold opposing political viewpoints. Geraldo is a Republican who is close to Donald Trump, whereas Erica is a committed Democrat. However, their relationship as a couple is unaffected by this. Geraldo stated in an interview that his family is one unit and that they allow each other to disagree on politics.

What are Erica Michelle Levy's measurements?

The celebrity wife is about 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall.

Fast facts about Erica Michelle Levy

Who is Geraldo Rivera's wife? He is married to Erica Michelle Levy, a TV producer. Where was Erica Michelle born? She was born in Shaker Heights, Ohio, United States of America. What nationality is Erica Levy? She is an American national. What is Erica Michelle Levy's date of birth? She was born on on 30 January 1975. How old is Erica Michelle Levy? She is 47 years old as of 2022. How many children do Erica and Rivera have? The couple has one child.

Erica Michelle Levy is a celebrity in her own way, aside from her marriage to Geraldo Rivera. She has had a successful career on television as a producer. She now resides with her husband and daughter in New Jersey.

READ ALSO: Kalama Epstein's biography: age, height, movies, TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Kalama Epstein. He is an actor, film director, editor, writer, producer, and cinematographer from the United States of America. He is best known for his role as Jeremy Thompson in the television series No Good Nick. Other films and TV shows in which he has appeared include Magnum PI and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Kalama Epstein first appeared on screen as Jessie's baby in the television series Baywatch when he was a toddler. He began acting at the age of 11 when he was cast in Hawaii Five-0 as Jason Schafer.

Source: Legit.ng