Sharina Hudson’s biography: age, baby, net worth, Kevin Hunter

Who is Sharina Hudson? She is a professional chef, entrepreneur, author and designer from the United States of America. She hit the headlines after she was romantically involved with Kevin Hunter, an American television producer and ex-husband of Wendy Williams, a famous television host.

The former massage therapist posing for a photo in a supermarket.

Source: Instagram

Sharina Hudson is a former established massage therapist from New York City. Currently, she owns a vegan food business brand named Vegan Nose.

Profile summary

Full name : Sharina Hudson

: Sharina Hudson Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 1 March 1985

: 1 March 1985 Age : 37 years old (as of 2022)

: 37 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : North Carolina, United States of America

: North Carolina, United States of America Current residence : Florida, USA

: Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches : 5’8’’

: 5’8’’ Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 34-27-36

: 34-27-36 Body measurements centimetres : 86-69-91

: 86-69-91 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend : Kevin Hunter

: Kevin Hunter Children : 1

: 1 Profession : Massage therapist, entrepreneur, chef, author, fashion designer

: Massage therapist, entrepreneur, chef, author, fashion designer Net worth: $500,000

Sharina Hudson’s biography

She was born in North Carolina, United States of America, in a Christian family.

The entrepreneur is an American national, and she is of African-American ethnicity.

When is Sharina Hudson's birthday?

She was born on 1 March 1985. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Sharina Hudson?

The professional chef poses for a photo while sitting at the table holding a glass of wine.

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, Sharina Hudson's age is 37 years.

What does Sharina Hudson do for a living?

According to her Instagram profile, she is an entrepreneur, author, fashion designer and chef. She previously worked as a massage therapist in New York City.

Hudson has an Instagram page, where she mainly posts photos and videos of the vegan food she cooks, as well as modelling shots. She has over 15k followers on the platform.

She is the creator and designer of a clothing line titled Vish NYC, which entails luxury athleisure wear. She also owns a vegan food business brand named Vegan Nose.

What is Sharina Hudson's net worth?

According to CelebNetWorth, her net worth is alleged to be $500,000. However, this information is not confirmed and, therefore, not reliable.

Is Sharina Hudson married?

She is engaged to Kevin Hunter, a former television producer and ex-husband of a famous broadcaster, social media personality and writer Wendy Williams.

Are Sharina Hudson and Kevin Hunter together?

Yes, the two have been together for more than ten years. In 2020, Hudson began appearing with a diamond engagement ring valued at around $80,000, thus sparking rumours of engagement.

What is the name of Sharina Hudson's baby?

Sharina Hudson's baby is named Journey. She welcomed her baby with Kevin Hunter on 22 March 2019. Her boyfriend has another child named Kevin Hunter Junior from his previous relationship with Wendy Williams.

The American fashion designer posing for a picture in a matching outfit.

Source: Instagram

What is Sharina Hudson’s height?

She has a height of 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres, and she weighs 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her measurements are 34-27-36 inches or 86-69-91 centimetres.

Where is Sharina Hudson's house?

She allegedly has a house in Morristown, New Jersey, United States. The house is reportedly worth $765,000, and she was gifted it by her boyfriend, Kevin Hunter.

Where is Sharina Hudson living now?

She is currently residing in the affluent community of Coral Springs in Florida, the United States, with her family.

Fast facts about Sharina Hudson

Who is Sharina Hudson? She is a chef, entrepreneur, fashion designer, author and former massage therapist from America. How old is Sharina? She is 37 years old, as on 2022. How did Sharina Hudson get famous? She hit the headlines after she was romantically involved with Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams’ ex-husband. Are Kevin Hunter and Sharina Hudson married? No, but they are engaged. Where does Hudson live now? She resides in Florida, United States, with her boyfriend and daughter. How tall is Kevin Hunter's fiancée? She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall.

Sharina Hudson is a professional chef, entrepreneur, fashion designer and former massage therapist from the United States. She is well recognized as the girlfriend of the television producer Kevin Hunter. Her boyfriend is the ex-husband of the television host, writer and social media personality Wendy Williams.

