Queen Theresa Onuorah’s biography: age, children, net worth

Who is Theresa Onuora? She is a Nigerian highlife musician, dancer and composer who is popular for being the founder of a famous dance troop, Egedege Dance Group. The dancer has many titles such as The Queen of Culture, Queen of Unubi, Queen of Egedege Music and Onu Ejiri Mara Mba.

The Queen of Egedege Music in a red outfit.

Source: Instagram

Where is Theresa Onuorah from? The singer is from Unubi in Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full name: Theresa Chizeberum Onuorah

Theresa Chizeberum Onuorah Known as: Queen Theresa Onuorah

Queen Theresa Onuorah Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9 January 1942

9 January 1942 Age: 80 years (as of 2022)

80 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth : Unubi, Anambra State, Nigeria

: Unubi, Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence: Unubi, Anambra State, Nigeria

Unubi, Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Black

Black Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 11"

5' 11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Godwin Igboebisi

Godwin Igboebisi Occupation: Musician, dancer and songwriter

Musician, dancer and songwriter Net worth: $100,000

Theresa Onuorah's biography

The musician posing for a photo.

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian highlife musician was born on 9 January 1942 in Unubi, Anambra State, Nigeria. Her father was a local egwe ekpili musician and traditionist, famous in the village.

How old is Theresa Onuorah?

As of 2022, Theresa Onuorah's age is 80 years. She celebrates her birthday on 9 January annually. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

The dancer started singing at a tender age. However, she released her first album in 1976 at the age of 34. Some of her hit albums are Oba egwu, Onwanwa mu na chimo, Ogene Ekwubego mu na onye ga-agba egbu, Ebelebe egbuonu O.

In 1985, she formed Egedege Dance Troop. The name Egedege comes from local slang for richness and bravery, which explains why the dance is considered a cultural classic and only played in royal homes or wealthy homes. The dance crew travels in different parts of Eastern Nigeria and beyond, performing on big occasions like weddings, festivals and funerals of wealthy persons.

Theresa's distinct Ogene melody, ancient melodious voice and stylish Egedege dance make her unique in the music scene. In October 2021, she was featured in a song Egedege by Larry Gaaga alongside Flavour N' abania and Phyno.

What is Theresa Onuorah's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the musician is worth. However, according to Gist Flare, she has an estimated net worth of $100,000.

Is Theresa Onuora married?

Yes. She has been married for over 30 years. She is married to Godwin Igboebisi. Theresa's children are all grown up. She has two sons.

Is Speed Darlington Theresa Onuorah's son?

Yes. Theresa had a past relationship with Chief Pericoma Mezuo Okoye, a Nigerian singer, songwriter and traditionist. The two were blessed with a child called Speed Darlington. Speed is a US-based singer, dancer and songwriter.

Is Theresa Onuorah still alive?

Queen Theresa with musician Flavour N'abania.

Source: Instagram

The celebrated singer is still alive and healthy. She currently resides in Unabi, Anambra State, Nigeria. She celebrated her 80th birthday on 9th January 2022 at Hollywood Event Center, Akwa.

Theresa Onuorah's fast facts

How old is Theresa Onuorah? She is 80 years old as of 2022.

What is Queen Theresa's real name? Her real name is Theresa Chizeberum Onuorah.

Her passion for music led her not to concentrate on her education. She severally used to take part in music events.

She established Egedege Dance Group in her 30s. They travelled to different parts of the country, performing at festivals, marriages and funerals.

Theresa is active on her Instagram account with over 35 thousand followers.

The traditionist dancer has many titles like Queen of Culture, Queen of Unubi and Queen of Edge Music.

Theresa Onuorah is a celebrated Nigerian leader of Egedege Dance of Africa and a highlife musician, who has been in the music industry for decades. Her Ogene melody makes her stand out from her colleagues in the industry. She has several upcoming projects.

