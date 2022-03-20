Ella Jonas Farlinger’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Ella Jonas Farlinger is a notable Canadian actress whose fame skyrocketed following an appearance she made in the famous series, My Babysitter's Vampire as Jane Morgan. She has worked alongside famous TV actors such as Matthew Knight, who played her brother in the series.

The Canadian actress attends the premiere of "I'm Yours" at the Isabel Bader Theatre during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Aaron Harris

Source: Getty Images

Throughout her career, Ella Jonas Farlinger has starred in several movies and TV shows that have immensely impacted her popularity in the industry. Does Ella Jonas Farlinger have a boyfriend? No, she is not in a relationship currently. Find more about her in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Ella Jonas Farlinger

Ella Jonas Farlinger Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 26 March 2001

26 March 2001 Age: 21 years old (as of 2022)

21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Little Italy, Toronto, Canada

Little Italy, Toronto, Canada Current residence: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Shoe size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Dress size: (8 UK)

(8 UK) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: B rown

rown Mother: Jennifer Jonas

Jennifer Jonas Father: Leonard Farlinger

Leonard Farlinger Relationship status: Single

Single School: King Edward Junior and Senior Public School

King Edward Junior and Senior Public School College: Etobicoke School of Arts

Etobicoke School of Arts Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $1 million

Ella Jonas Farlinger's biography

The television personality was born to Leonard Farlinger and Jennifer Jonas In Little Italy, Toronto, Canada. However, there is no information about whether or not Ella Jonas Farlinger has siblings.

Regarding her educational background, she attended King Edward Junior and Senior Public School and later got admitted to Etobicoke School of Arts.

The famous Canadian actress posing for a photo: @ellafarlinger

Source: Instagram

What is Ella Farlinger's nationality?

The television star is a Canadian national of white ethnicity.

When is Ella Jonas' birthday?

The Canadian actress annually marks her birthday on 26 March. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Aries.

What is Ella Jonas Farlinger's age?

She was born on 26 March 2001. Therefore, as of 2022, she is 21 years old.

Rise to stardom

The Canadian actress debuted in the film industry in 2009 when she made an appearance in the Canadian Children's Opera Company in a stage production of Hansel and Gretel. Later in 2011 and 2014, she landed even more prominent roles in I'm Yours and What We Have films.

Ella Jonas Farlinger's movies and TV shows

She has since been featured in several other movies and TV shows. They include:

Movies

(2021) Kicking Blood as Nina

as Nina (2020) A Dog Cried Wolf as Holly Hess

as Holly Hess (2020) Falling as Paula

as Paula (2014) Emily as Emily

as Emily (2014) What We Have as Jennifer

as Jennifer (2011) I'm Yours as Natalie

as Natalie (2010) My Babysitter's a Vampire as Jane Morgan

TV shows

Director Leonard, actors Don, Ella Jonas, Karine and Rossif attend the premiere of "I'm Yours" at the Isabel Bader Theatre during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo: Aaron Harris

Source: Getty Images

(2021/2022) Elinor Wonders Why as Mrs Tiger

as Mrs Tiger (2021) Lady Ada's Secret Society as Ava

as Ava (2017/2019) Anne with an E as Prissy Andrews

as Prissy Andrews (2019) Tokens as Teen Betty

as Teen Betty (2018) Kristal Clear as 1 Gem (Viola)

as 1 Gem (Viola) (2015/2016) Lost & Found Music Studios as Eva

as Eva (2015) Saving Hope as Julia Kay

as Julia Kay (2014) Rookie Blue as Brandi

as Brandi (2013) Cracked as Cello Girl

as Cello Girl (2011/2012) My Babysitter's a Vampire as Jane Morgan

What is Ella Jonas Farlinger's net worth?

Although there are no credible sources stating the actress' exact net worth, various sources such as Net worth Post alleges it to be $1 million. She primarily earns her income from acting.

What is Ella Jonas Farlinger's height?

The television personality is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Ella Jonas Farlinger is a well established Canadian actress who has made a name for herself in the film industry since her debut. She is a determined actress who has been all about her career since the beginning.

