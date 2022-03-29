Matilda Djerf’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband, net worth

Who is Matilda Djerf? She is a Swedish fashion model, entrepreneur, YouTuber and social media personality.

The model taking a selfie. Photo: @matildadjerf

Source: Instagram

Matilda Djerf is a successful entrepreneur who owns a clothing brand called Djerf Avenue, where she sells apparel such as jumpsuits, T-shirts, trousers, dresses, skirts, boots and much more.

Profile summary

Full name: Matilda Djerf

Matilda Djerf Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 8 April 1997

8 April 1997 Age: 25 years (as of 2022)

25 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Current residence : Sweden

: Sweden Nationality : Swedish

: Swedish Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres : 167

: 167 Weight in pounds: 127

127 Weight in kilograms : 58

: 58 Body measurements in inches : 33-28-34

: 33-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 83-71-86

: 83-71-86 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Ulrika

Ulrika Father: Pontus

Pontus Siblings: 2

2 Sister: Amanda

Amanda Brother: Adrian

Adrian Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend: Rasmus Johansson

Rasmus Johansson Profession: Fashion model, social media influencer, YouTuber, entrepreneur

Fashion model, social media influencer, YouTuber, entrepreneur Net worth : $1 million-5 million

: $1 million-5 million Instagram : @matildadjerf

: @matildadjerf TikTok: @matildadjerf

Matilda Djerf's biography

The famous model holding a bottle of champagne. Photo: @matildadjerf

Source: Instagram

The popular fashion model was born in Stockholm, Sweden, to Ulrika and Pontus Djerf. She spent a big part of her life in Borås, Sweden.

She has two older siblings, sister Amanda and brother Adrian.

When is Matilda Djerf's birthday?

The social media influencer was born on 8 April 1997. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

How old is Matilda Djerf?

Matilda Djerf's age is 25 years old as of 2022.

Why is Matilda Djerf famous?

Matilda is a well-known fashion model and social media influencer. She is a popular internet personality thanks to her fashion and lifestyle photos which she always shares on her Instagram. Currently, her Instagram account has over 2.2 million followers.

Her popularity on Instagram has also worked to her advantage because she has worked with various fashion, apparel, makeup, skincare, nutrition and healthcare brands. Among her endorsements are Réalisation Par, Dior, By Far, Net A Porter, Tower 28 Beauty, Aya Muse, Rat & Boa and Orseund Iris.

The famous entrepreneur also has a TikTok account where she has over 692 thousand followers and 10.4 million likes. Additionally, she has a YouTube channel that she created on 10 April 2016 and posted her debut video titled PHOTO SHOOT + BEACH WEEKEND on 29 November 2016.

Her YouTube content includes fashion, lifestyle, cosmetics, travel vlogs and challenge videos. As of 2022, she has over 224 thousand subscribers on her channel.

How did Djerf Avenue start?

Djerf Avenue was created in 2019. It is something Matilda has had an interest in since childhood and was working hard to ensure her dreams come true. The name, Djerf Avenue, came to her when she was having breakfast at All-Time in Los Feliz, Los Angeles.

What is Matilda Djerf's net worth?

According to Buzzlearn, the Instagram star's net worth is estimated to be between $1-5 million. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Who is Matilda Djerf's husband

The influencer with her boyfriend. Photo: @matildadjerf

Source: Instagram

The Swedish model is not yet married. However, she is currently in a relationship with a guy named Rasmus Johansson, who is also a social media personality. The couple started dating in 2016 and has since been together.

How tall is Matilda Djerf?

Matilda Djerf's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167centimetres) tall, and she weighs about 127 pounds (58 kilograms). Her body measurements are 33-28-34 inches (83-71-86 centimetres).

Fast facts about Matilda Djerf

The influencer went through surgery due to her ectopic pregnancy which had caused her severe stomach pain.

She has brown eyes and blonde hair.

The famous YouTuber has a bachelor's degree in fashion and arts.

The most-watched video on her YouTube channel is titled How I cut my bangs!

Matilda currently resides in Sweden with her family.

What is Matilda Djerf's nationality? The social media influencer has Swedish nationality.

Matilda Djerf is a popular fashion model, YouTuber and social media influencer based in Sweden. She also owns a clothing brand known as Djerf Avenue.

