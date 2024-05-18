Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband Teebillz has caused a huge online buzz over his reaction to Diddy and Cassie’s scandal

The talent manager shared a post where he prayed for the American music mogul amid the scandal and appreciated him for life lessons

The post soon spread on social media and sparked a series of heated reactions from netizens

Singer Tiwa Savage’s former husband, Tunji Balogun aka Teebillz, triggered many netizens following his reaction to US music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ scandal with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on a video that went viral of Diddy chasing down and beating up Cassie in a hotel hallway. The CCTV footage sparked massive outrage on social media after it was released.

Teebillz causes stir as he shows support for Diddy. Photos: @teebillz323, @diddy

Source: Instagram

However, in an interesting turn of events, Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, used the opportunity to align with the American music mogul.

On his official Instagram page, Teebillz shared a post where he expressed his admiration for Diddy while also showing gratitude for all he had learned from him. According to Tiwa’s ex-husband, he grew up wanting to be Diddy.

Not stopping there, Teebillz also prayed for the emotional and mental well-being of Diddy’s kids and for God to forgive the music mogul’s soul.

He wrote:

“I grew up wanting to be you and I achieved certain things in life bcos of you! I'm grateful for everything I learned from you! I'm teaching my kids not to idolize no one but God. I pray for the mental & emotional wellbeing of your children and may God forgive your soul..... The best thing I learned from you is being a father regardless......”

See a screenshot of Teebillz’s post below:

Netizens blow hot as Teebillz expresses admiration for Diddy

It did not take long for Teebillz's post to spread on different social media pages with many Nigerians wondering what he was on about. Some netizens expressed surprise that he would align with Diddy after the video of him beating up Cassie went viral.

Read some of their comments below:

official__queencandy:

“What about the woman he assaulted and abused? can you say same for her?”

Chi_vikky:

“I feel so bad for Diddy, If only he can erase the mistakes he did, he will. May God help us not to make mistakes that will ruin our life.”

empress_ceeyara:

“U learnt parenting from a predator . Congrats.”

officialjessyca:

“Instead pls post Cassie .like did you watch the way he hit her????”

sharon_jasmyne:

“Na why tiwa leave you see your role model .”

Big_nimms:

“Omo if not for the video en Nigerian men will always say Diddy is a good man even with video woo God will protect us.”

thestudentconnectv:

“He choose to wrongest time to praise Diddy. Now I see why Tiwa l£ft.”

_lifewithufuoma_:

“@teebillz323 your Cho Cho Cho done too much.”

Officialmniqsamuel:

“Didn’t he assault Tiwa too ? If I am not mistaken .”

dunwoodie4550:

“He’s always on the wrong side of everything.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Some things are ABSOLUTELY UNNECESSARY…”

