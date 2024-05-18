A Nigerian man recently called off his wedding after his fiancee refused to reveal who gifted her an iPhone 13 Pro Max

The prospective groom had confronted his woman about the costly gift inquiring to know who bought it but she refused to tell

This provoked the young man who decided to call off the wedding to avoid any unforeseen problem in their relationship

A Nigerian man took a bold decision to call off his wedding after his fiancee showed off a suspicious attitude.

Just a few weeks to their wedding, he found out that his bride-to-be received a costly iPhone 13 Pro Max from someone as a gift.

Man calls off wedding over iPhone gift

The man identified as Raymond Eze confronted his lover, Susan Iwueze, about the gift but she insisted on not divulging the identity of the giver.

Raymond was disappointed in his lover and found her action suspicious especially since they were in a serious relationship.

He decided to call off the wedding to prevent any issue that may arise in future due to the distrust that has been created.

Narrating the story via the X app, a user with the handle @BolanleCole said:

"So I read about a man who called off his wedding because his fiancée refused to reveal who gifted her an iPhone 13 Pro Max. He canceled his marriage to his fiancée because of a phone given to her by a stranger.

"The bride named Susan Iwueze allegedly received an iPhone 13 Pro Max as a gift from someone. When her fiancé Mr Raymond Eze found out, he asked who gave it to her, but she refused to tell him.

"He confronted her about who had given her the expensive gadget but she insisted on keeping the person's identity a secret. He ended up calling off their wedding to avoid any unforeseen problems in their relationship, as he was suspicious of her behavior according to him."

Reactions as man calls off wedding

Nigerians stormed the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Kaiye Kay said:

"Unfortunately, the relationship had to come to an end over a lack of transparency regarding a gift. Communication and trust are essential foundations of any healthy relationship, and the refusal to disclose the identity of the gift giver understandably raised some concerns."

Mr Ebony wrote:

"He made the right decision. Why would she hide the identity of the person who gifted her the phone? She's a cheat and would continue to cheat. Again, she doesn't love the guy if she's willing to forgo the marriage over revealing the identity of the gifter."

MidexHaircare reacted:

"Why would you receive suc expensive gift without letting your husband to be know and not revealing the identity of the person? It means there’s something fishy."

See the post below:

