Yvonne Bar’s biography: age, birthday, measurements, net worth

Yvonne Bar is a model and social media personality who rose to stardom following the photos and videos that she uploads on her Instagram page. Moreover, Yvonne has appeared in various magazines' cover pages as an Instagram sensation.

A photo of Yvonne Bar in a black outfit inside a plane. Photo: @yvonne_bar_.

Source: Instagram

Have a look at Yvonne Bar's bio to find out more information about her, including details about her personal life and her modelling career.

Profile summary

Real name: Yvonne Bar

Yvonne Bar Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10 August 1989

10 August 1989 Age: 32 years old (as of 2021)

32 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Current residence: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 161

161 Weight in kilograms: 73

73 Body measurements in inches: 41-25-40

41-25-40 Body measurements in centimetres: 104-64-102

104-64-102 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Model, Instagram star, and social media personality

Model, Instagram star, and social media personality Net worth: $800k

$800k Instagram: @yvonne_bar_

Yvonne Bar's biography

Yvonne Bar was born in the United Kingdom and was raised in Frankfurt, Germany. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, USA. She is one celebrity who has maintained a low profile, especially on matters about her family members and her entire educational background.

Yvonne Bar's birthday

The Instagram model celebrates her birthday on 10 August. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Yvonne Bar's age

She was born on 10 August 1989. She is 32 years old as of 2021.

Rise to stardom

Yvonne Bar began her career as an Instagram model in 2013. Due to her captivating uploads on Instagram, she gained a massive following of over a million within a short period. She currently boasts 2.3 million followers on her Instagram.

A photo of the model with a glass of wine. Photo: @yvonne_bar_.

Source: Instagram

With rising fame on Instagram, Bar received several brand endorsements and promotion offers. She is often seen promoting fitness, swimsuits, and fashion brands on her Instagram. In addition to that, Yvonne has modelled for other various brands and even got featured in magazines such as Vogue, GQ, and The People.

As of 2021, Bar is a well established Instagram model. She has also worked with a rapper named Micel O in his music video for High Levels.

Yvonne Bar's measurements

The Instagram model is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 73 kilograms. Bar's body measurements are 41-25-40 inches. She has long black hair and hazel eyes.

Yvonne Bar's plastic surgery

The Instagram model has spent thousands of dollars on plastic surgery over the years. She claims she often felt so insecure about her chest size and even got bullied and laughed at while in school. She stated:

“I naturally only had an AA cup. So, I was always very insecure when it came to my b*obs. Peers in school always mocked me because I didn’t have any b*obs.”

"My first breast augmentation was at the end of 2013. It was very painful, but I felt better about my looks than before, but I still wasn't one hundred per cent satisfied."

A photo of Yvonne Bar holding a glass of wine. Photo: @yvonne_bar_.

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Bar's net worth

From her Instagram photos, it is without a doubt that Bar is living quite a lavish lifestyle. According to Fashion Highlight, Yvonne's net worth is approximately $800k. Her primary sources of income are brand promotions on social media and modelling.

Social media presence

Yvonne Bar, the Instagram model, boasts of a massive following on Instagram with 2.3 million followers. Bar is active on the platform as she regularly posts solo modelling photos that flaunt her beauty.

By posting content and engaging her audience, Yvonne Bar gets a lot of recognition on social media platforms.

READ ALSO: Sveta Bilyalova's biography: what is known about the Russian model?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Sveta Bilyalova. She is a Russian model and Instagram personality.

She rose to stardom following the comedic videos and modelling photos that she uploads on her Instagram page. She is also renowned for collaborating with famous personalities like Future and The Weeknd. Read on to find out more about her, including details about her personal life and her modelling career.

Source: Legit