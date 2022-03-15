Ashley Strohmier’s biography: age, birthday, parents, salary

Who is Ashley Strohmier? She is an American journalist, news presenter, and correspondent. She currently works at Fox News Channel as an overnight anchor and correspondent. Her professionalism makes her stand out among others and has won awards for her work.

Before joining the Fox News team, Ashley Strohmier was an evening news anchor and reporter at ABC KMIZ-TV. What else is known about the journalist? Have a look at Ashley Strohmier’s biography to learn more about her and her current ventures.

Profile summary

Full name: Ashley Strohmier

Ashley Strohmier Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 January 1989

1 January 1989 Ashley Strohmier’s age: 33 years old (as of 2022)

33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Jafferson City, Missouri, United States of America

Jafferson City, Missouri, United States of America Current residence: New York City, United States of America

New York City, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 7”

5’ 7” Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in Pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 34-28-35

34-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-71-89

86-71-89 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Eye colour: Marble grey

Marble grey Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Mother: Dana Strohmier

Dana Strohmier Father: Steve Strohmier

Steve Strohmier Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Boyfriend: Michael Counihan

Michael Counihan School: Helias High School, USA

Helias High School, USA College: University of Central Missouri, USA

University of Central Missouri, USA Occupation: Journalist, former model

Journalist, former model Net worth: $1.2 million - $3 million

$1.2 million - $3 million Instagram: @ashleystrohmier

@ashleystrohmier Facebook: @Ashley Strohmier

Ashley Strohmier’s bio

The prominent journalist was born in Jafferson City, Missouri, United States of America. She grew up in a five-person family. Ashley Strohmier’s parents are both alive, and they live in the USA. Her father and mother are Steve and Dana Strohmier, respectively.

On 31 December 2021, she celebrated her mother's birthday. She took to Instagram with the following message,

Happy 85th birthday to my momma jewel! Sad I don’t get to spend it with you, but what a blessing 85 years on this earth it is! I love you!

She has two brothers named Blair and Mitch Strohmier.

Educational background

The American journalist schooled at Helias High School, based in Jafferson City, the United States. Later on, she joined the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Missouri, to further her studies.

Ashley Strohmier’s birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on 1 January each year. Her birth sign is Capricorn.

How old is Ashley Strohmier?

Strohmier’s date of birth is on 1 January 1989. That said, how old is Ashley from Fox? The American news anchor is 33 years old as of 2022.

Career

Ashley is a news presenter based in the USA. Initially, Ashley Strohmier from Fox News worked for the Columbian-affiliated television station ABC KMIZ-TV as an evening anchor.

After that, she joined the Fox News network on 2 March 2020, working as an overnight anchor. Also, she is a news correspondent. In 2010, she was crowned Miss Missouri USA.

What is Ashley Strohmier's net worth?

According to Biography Mask, Ashley Strohmier’s salary is around $150k, and her net worth ranges between $1.2 million and $3 million. But, this information is not official and is being scrutinized.

Is Ashley Strohmier married?

No, the American journalist is not married. However, she is in a relationship with an American fitness model and a police officer linked to the New York Police Department (NYPD). Her fiancé is Michael Counihan.

Ashley Strohmier’s fiancé is also a personal trainer. The duo has been dating since 2017. On 30 July 2018, the couple went on a romantic getaway on a helicopter ride to Grand Canyon.

On 26 January 2021, the news anchor said,

4 years ago today ...this was such an amazing date day! Mike surprised me with a helicopter ride to dinner in the Grand Canyon, btw … this was our second or third date.I knew he was a keeper then!

How tall is Ashley Strohmier?

She stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). The American news presenter weighs 110 pounds or 58 kgs. Ashley Strohmier’s body measurements are 34-28-35 inches or 86-71-89 cm. She also has blonde hair and Marble grey eyes.

Ashley Strohmier has made a name for herself as a prominent and successful news anchor. Her determination in her endeavours has made her attain great heights, such as being crowned Miss Missouri USA in 2010.

