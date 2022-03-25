Julie Yaeger’s biography: what is known about Paul Rudd’s wife?

Julie Yaeger is a former American publicist, counsellor, businesswoman, producer, and screenwriter. She is known for her contribution to movies such as Men in Black, Niagara, Niagara, and Mr. Jealousy. Julie also wrote Fun Mom Dinner and helped in the production of The Suite with Dave Karger.

Writer Julie Rudd attends the release party for "Fun Mom Dinner" at Clare V. on July 19, 2017, in West Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

Although Julie Yaeger has had much success in her line of work, most people recognize her for her marriage to Hollywood star Paul Rudd. Her husband Paul is an American actor best known for his appearances in movies and TV shows such as Friends, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The couple has been married for more than a decade.

Julie Yaeger’s bio

Julie Alison Yaeger was born in New York, in the United States. Her father's name is Fred Yaeger. Julie spent her childhood in New York and currently resides in the city with her family.

She went to Whitesboro High School, a public school in Whitesboro, New York. Julie later attended Saint John Fisher College, a private liberal arts college in Pittsford, New York. She graduated from the college with a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Strategic Communication.

Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.

Source: Getty Images

Julie is of white ethnicity. She is an American nationality and follows the Jewish religion.

How old is Julie Yaeger?

As of 2022, Julie Yaeger's age is 46 years old. Her birthday is on the 13th of August. She was born in August 1975 in New York, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

She has worked as a publicist, counsellor, producer, and screenwriter. Paul Rudd's spouse got her first role working as an intern for Bella’s Event Planning.

After graduating, Yaeger joined McDougall Communications. She would later move to the Good Way Group. She was later offered the job of a digital media coordinator. Julie's role at the company was that of a publicist.

During her time at the firm, she worked on different movies and TV shows. She was involved in Men in Black, Niagara, Niagara and Mr. Jealousy. She worked as a publicist for close to a decade. As a screenwriter, Paul Rudd's wife is credited for her work in the movie Fun Mom Dinner.

In addition to her work as a screenwriter, Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger co-own a candy shop called Samuel’s Sweet Shop. The candy shop is based in Rhinebeck in New York.

How much is Paul Rudd's wife worth?

It is alleged that Julie Yaeger's net worth as of 2022 is $4 million.

On the other hand, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband is worth over $70 million from his features in movies such as Ant-Man and Avengers.

How long has Paul Rudd and Julie Yaeger been together?

The couple has been together for close to 20 years. They got married in 2003. However, the couple dated for close to 8 years before they tied the knot

Actor Paul Rudd and wife with children Jack and Darby at the Star ceremony for Paul Rudd held on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on July 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

Source: Getty Images

How did Paul Rudd meet Julie Yaeger?

The two first met in New York in 1995. At the time, Yaeger was working as a publicist. Paul had enlisted the services of a publicist before moving to New York. Rudd, who was already late for his auditions, went straight to his new publicist's office. He found Julie working in the office.

Julie offered to take Paul's luggage to a friend's apartment so he could make it to his audition. Paul asked her if she'd like to get lunch with him a few days later, and that is how they came to be.

Julie Yaeger's kids

The couple has two kids. They have a son named Jack Sullivan Rudd and a daughter named Darby Rudd. Jack was born in 2006 and is the eldest. He is close to his parents and has on a few occasions accompanied his father to football matches. Jack's younger sister was born in 2010.

Julie Yaeger's body measurements

Julie Yaeger's height is 5 ft 7 in (173 cm). She weighs 136 lbs (62 kgs)

Julie Yaeger's fast facts

Who is Paul Rudd married to? He is married to Julie Yeager, a former publicist, producer, and screenwriter. How old is Julie Yaeger’s? As of 2022, Julie's age is 46 years old. How long has Julie Yaeger been married? She has been married for close to 20 years. Does Julie Yaeger have kids? Yes. She is a mother of two, one boy and one girl. What is the net worth of Paul Rudd? She allegedly has a net worth of around $4 million. How tall is Paul Rudd's wife? She is 5 feet 7 inches (173 centimetres).

Julie Yaeger has made a name for herself working in the entertainment industry. She has successfully maintained a low profile away from the limelight as she does not have any social media accounts.

