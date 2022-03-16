Charlie Clips’ biography: real name, family, partner, net worth

Charlie Clips is a renowned rapper, comedian and social media influencer from the United States. He is widely recognized for being a cast member of the improv comedy show Wild 'N Out aired on MTV and VHI.

Clips attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2015 presented by Sprite at Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Charlie is one of the American stars who gained public attention following his rap battle and comic videos on social media. He is also known for the flashy lifestyle he portrays on social media.

Profile summary

Real name : Charles Leon Brown III

: Charles Leon Brown III Known as : Charlie Clips

: Charlie Clips Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 21 March 1987

: 21 March 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of 2022)

35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth: Harlem, New York, USA

Harlem, New York, USA Current residence : Harlem, New York, USA

: Harlem, New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 8"

: 5' 8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds : 176

: 176 Weight in kilograms : 80

: 80 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Education : Irving high school

: Irving high school Profession: Rapper, comedian, social media influencer

Rapper, comedian, social media influencer Net worth: $700,000

Charlie Clips' bio

Clips (L) and Guest attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2015 presented by Sprite at Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

The American-born rapper was born in Harlem, New York, United States. Charlie Clips' dad is called Charles Leon Brown, who is presently in prison. Details regarding Charlie Clips' mom are not available to the public. Additionally, Charlie Clips' brothers' information has also not been disclosed.

Regarding his educational background, Charlie attended Washington Irving high school before transferring to Summer school, where he graduated.

What is Charlie Clips' real name?

Charlie Clips' real name is Charles Leon Brown III.

How old is Charlie Clips?

The social media influencer is 35 years old as of 2022. He was born on 21 March 1987, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Charlie is a famous rapper who rose to fame following his consistent wins in the rap battle industry. The rapper became part of the rap battle community in 2008, after which he has maintained a good profile.

From 2013 to 2017, he competed in over 67 battles against rappers such as Tay Roc, Aye Verb, Hollow Da Don, T-Rex, and Loaded Lux. He caught the attention of many people through his winning streaks, which garnered him fame in the rap industry.

In 2016, he became a cast member of the improv comedy showWild 'N Out and was named Battler of the Year in season eight of the show. The middle-aged rapper has also teamed up with other rappers like DNA and Goodz to produce rap battles.

Charlie has featured in several rap songs, some of which include;

Ghetto Youths

Christmas in Harlem

Get Ya Bands Up

They Don't Know

True to the Core

I Show You How

Stop

Ready 2 Takeover

He has a popular YouTube channel, where he entertains his audience with lots of content such as rap battles and comedy clips. Currently, he has 70.2k subscribers on his channel.

How much is Charlie Clips worth?

Clips and Eazy The Block Captain attend The Ultimate Rap League App Event at Private Residence in Los Angeles, California.Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

No verified sources state how much the rapper is worth. However, according to Biographyline, Charlie Clips' net worth is $700,000. His source of wealth can be attributed to earnings from his multiple careers as a rapper, comedian, and social media influencer.

Who is Charlie Clips' girlfriend?

The American comedian prefers to keep his private life away from the media. In 2015, he revealed, in an interview with Vlad TV, that he once dated Ash Cash. The two broke up, but their friendship continued.

During the time, he was in a relationship with rapper Couture. Also, it is challenging to establish who Charlie Clips' wife is now.

How tall is Charlie Clips?

Charlie Clips' height is 5 feet and 8 inches or 172 centimetres. He weighs about 80 kilograms or 176 pounds and has dark brown eyes and black hair.

Charlie Clips enjoys a thriving career as a rapper, comedian and social media influencer. He has achieved a lot in the industry, as an individual, and through his collaboration with other rappers like DNA and Goodz.

