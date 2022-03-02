Sarah Moliski’s biography: age, height, net worth, movies
Sarah Moliski is an actress, producer and TV personality from the United States of America. She is best recognized for her appearances as Laura in ZEB: The Zombie and as New Intern, High School Student in Real Murders of Orange County. She has also starred in Dhar Mann where she played several roles.
Apart from appearing on camera, Sarah has tried her hand at working behind the scenes. Throughout her career, she has worked as a personal assistant, assistant director/producer, creative director and more.
Profile summary
- Full name: Sarah Moliski
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 11 March 1993
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: East Hampton, New York, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'4"
- Height in centimetres: 163
- Weight in pounds: 110
- Weight in kilograms: 50
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Marital status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Ray Garrison
- High school: East Hampton High School
- University: City University of New York-Hunter College, Maggie Flanigan Acting Conservatory
- Profession: Actress
- Net worth: $1 million
Sarah Moliski's biography
Who is Sarah Moliski? She is an American actress who currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Sarah attended East Hampton High School. She also graduated from City University of New York-Hunter College with Bachelor of Fine Arts. She later trained professionally at the Maggie Flanigan Acting Conservatory.
How old is Sarah Moliski?
The actress was born on 11 March 1993. As of 2022, Sarah Moliski's age is 29 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.
Career
The actress has been interested and passionate about acting from her childhood. She worked as a host and a comedian in various shows and laughter clubs. Sarah made her television show debut in 2013 on The Michael J. Fox Show as New Intern, High School Student.
What movies is Sarah Moliski in?
The actress has been featured in other films and television shows since her debut. She currently has 34 acting credits under her name, according to her IMDb profile.
Here is a rundown of Sarah Moliski's movie and TV show appearances:
Television series
- Totally Studios (2021-2022) as Various/Narrator/Ashley Fisher (New Mom)/Self
- Marigold (2021) as Linda
- I Met My Murderer Online (2021) as Jessi
- Abe (2020) as Arabella Mckay
- The Real Murders of Orange County (2020-2022) as Kimberly/Tiffany
- Devil Docs (2020) as Karen Luna
- Dhar Mann (2018) as Babysitter/Cashier/Friend 2/Girlfriend/Shelby/Friend 3
- Totally TV (2016) as Belle/Snow White/Audrey
- ZEB: The Zombie (2015) as Laura
- Over My Dead Body (2015) as Tiana
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019) as Spin Cyclist
- Mysteries at the Castle (2014) as Celeste
- The Michael J. Fox Show (2013-2014) as News Intern, High School Student
Movies and videos
- The Viscount's Hair (2021) as Countess Penthorpe
- The Wrong Prince (2021) as Lady Desiree
- Bamby H20: Over It (2020)
- Blood from Stone (2020) as Rachel
- The Rep (2020) as Jennifer
- KevRevv feat. M.A.C. A-Dark Side (2020) as Emma
- Cellmates (2019) as Liz(ard) (voice)
- Lighter Than Air (2018) as Susan
- Make America Black Again (2018) as Claire
- Tantrum (2018) as Ashley Walker
- Lady-Like (2017) as Jen
- Frankie: Italian Roulette (2016) as Alexandra
- Home Cooked News (2016) as Brandi
- #AnnieHall (2014) as Marta
- Emma's First Dance (2013) as Emma
What is Sarah Moliski's net worth?
According to Legend Peeps, her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. This information is not from a verified source.
Who is Sarah Moliski dating?
The actress is currently dating Ray Garrison. Ray is a musician.
What is Sarah Moliski's height?
The actress is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall. Her body weight is 110 pounds (50 kg).
Is Sarah Moliski active on social media?
The actress is active on Instagram and TikTok. She has over 55 thousand followers on Instagram, where she posts her modelling photos. She also uses her platforms to promote multiple beauty brands. Her TikTok account has more than 283 thousand followers.
Sarah Moliski is a famous actor and online entertainer. She is working on her acting career and has several upcoming projects.
