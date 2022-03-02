Sarah Moliski’s biography: age, height, net worth, movies

Sarah Moliski is an actress, producer and TV personality from the United States of America. She is best recognized for her appearances as Laura in ZEB: The Zombie and as New Intern, High School Student in Real Murders of Orange County. She has also starred in Dhar Mann where she played several roles.

The actress holding a teddy bear. Photo: @sarahmoliski

Apart from appearing on camera, Sarah has tried her hand at working behind the scenes. Throughout her career, she has worked as a personal assistant, assistant director/producer, creative director and more.

Profile summary

Full name: Sarah Moliski

Sarah Moliski Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 11 March 1993

11 March 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: East Hampton, New York, United States

East Hampton, New York, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Ray Garrison

Ray Garrison High school: East Hampton High School

East Hampton High School University: City University of New York-Hunter College, Maggie Flanigan Acting Conservatory

City University of New York-Hunter College, Maggie Flanigan Acting Conservatory Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $1 million

Sarah Moliski's biography

Who is Sarah Moliski? She is an American actress who currently lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

The American actress holding a foal. Photo: @sarahmoliski

Sarah attended East Hampton High School. She also graduated from City University of New York-Hunter College with Bachelor of Fine Arts. She later trained professionally at the Maggie Flanigan Acting Conservatory.

How old is Sarah Moliski?

The actress was born on 11 March 1993. As of 2022, Sarah Moliski's age is 29 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

The actress has been interested and passionate about acting from her childhood. She worked as a host and a comedian in various shows and laughter clubs. Sarah made her television show debut in 2013 on The Michael J. Fox Show as New Intern, High School Student.

What movies is Sarah Moliski in?

The actress has been featured in other films and television shows since her debut. She currently has 34 acting credits under her name, according to her IMDb profile.

Here is a rundown of Sarah Moliski's movie and TV show appearances:

Television series

Totally Studios (2021-2022) as Various/Narrator/Ashley Fisher (New Mom)/Self

(2021-2022) as Various/Narrator/Ashley Fisher (New Mom)/Self Marigold (2021) as Linda

(2021) as Linda I Met My Murderer Online (2021) as Jessi

(2021) as Jessi Abe (2020) as Arabella Mckay

(2020) as Arabella Mckay The Real Murders of Orange County (2020-2022) as Kimberly/Tiffany

(2020-2022) as Kimberly/Tiffany Devil Docs (2020) as Karen Luna

(2020) as Karen Luna Dhar Mann (2018) as Babysitter/Cashier/Friend 2/Girlfriend/Shelby/Friend 3

(2018) as Babysitter/Cashier/Friend 2/Girlfriend/Shelby/Friend 3 Totally TV (2016) as Belle/Snow White/Audrey

(2016) as Belle/Snow White/Audrey ZEB: The Zombie (2015) as Laura

(2015) as Laura Over My Dead Body (2015) as Tiana

(2015) as Tiana Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (2015-2019) as Spin Cyclist

(2015-2019) as Spin Cyclist Mysteries at the Castle (2014) as Celeste

(2014) as Celeste The Michael J. Fox Show (2013-2014) as News Intern, High School Student

Movies and videos

The Viscount's Hair (2021) as Countess Penthorpe

(2021) as Countess Penthorpe The Wrong Prince (2021) as Lady Desiree

(2021) as Lady Desiree Bamby H20: Over I t (2020)

t (2020) Blood from Stone (2020) as Rachel

(2020) as Rachel The Rep (2020) as Jennifer

(2020) as Jennifer KevRevv feat. M.A.C. A-Dark Side (2020) as Emma

(2020) as Emma Cellmates (2019) as Liz(ard) (voice)

(2019) as Liz(ard) (voice) Lighter Than Air (2018) as Susan

(2018) as Susan Make America Black Again (2018) as Claire

(2018) as Claire Tantrum (2018) as Ashley Walker

(2018) as Ashley Walker Lady-Like (2017) as Jen

(2017) as Jen Frankie: Italian Roulette (2016) as Alexandra

(2016) as Alexandra Home Cooked News (2016) as Brandi

(2016) as Brandi #AnnieHall (2014) as Marta

(2014) as Marta Emma's First Dance (2013) as Emma

What is Sarah Moliski's net worth?

According to Legend Peeps, her net worth is alleged to be $1 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Who is Sarah Moliski dating?

The TV personality with her partner. Photo: @sarahmoliski

The actress is currently dating Ray Garrison. Ray is a musician.

What is Sarah Moliski's height?

The actress is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall. Her body weight is 110 pounds (50 kg).

Is Sarah Moliski active on social media?

The actress is active on Instagram and TikTok. She has over 55 thousand followers on Instagram, where she posts her modelling photos. She also uses her platforms to promote multiple beauty brands. Her TikTok account has more than 283 thousand followers.

Sarah Moliski is a famous actor and online entertainer. She is working on her acting career and has several upcoming projects.

