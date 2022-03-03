Lisa Wilson's biography: what is known about Zach Wilson's mother?
Lisa Wilson is a popular American social media personality and entrepreneur famously known as the mother of rookie New York Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson. What is there to know about the famous social media influencer?
Lisa is popular on Instagram. She has steadily grown the number of her followers over the years. Have a look at her biography to learn more about her and her current ventures.
Profile summary
- Full name: Lisa Neeleman Wilson
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 8th August 1973
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
- Current residence: Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 123
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Brown
- Father: Gary Neeleman
- Mother: Rose Wilson
- Siblings: 6
- Relationship status: Married
- Husband: Mike Wilson
- Children: 6
- Education: The University of Utah
- Profession: Social media star, fitness fanatic, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $1 million
Lisa Wilson's biography
Zach Wilson's mother, Lisa, was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, the United States. Her parents are Gary Neeleman and Rose Wilson. She was raised alongside her six siblings namely Stephen, John David, Mark, Julie and Pamela Neeleman.
What is Lisa Wilson's full name? Her full name is Lisa Neeleman Wilson.
Education
She studied at Hillcrest high school. After graduating from high school in 1990, she proceeded to the University of Utah.
How old is Zach Wilson's mom?
Lisa Wilson's age is 48 years old as of 2022. She was born on 8 August 1973. Her zodiac sign is Leo.
Career
The social media celebrity started her career as an entrepreneur. She owns a clothing business where she sells T-shirts and other apparel. She has an Amazon profile where she advertises and sells her apparel.
Other than being a successful entrepreneur, she is also active on social media despite her account being unverified.
Lisa Neeleman Wilson has an Instagram account where she shares her photographs as well as those of her family members. Additionally, she uses the platform to share short videos to inspire young people to pursue their aspirations. Currently, her Instagram account has 11.6k followers.
Her popularity only began after her son Zach Wilson joined New York Jets in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In 2021, Lisa disclosed that her son Zach had offered to give her money to delete her Instagram account after she received many comments. The social media influencer declined the offer saying that she was not ready to leave her fans.
How many kids does Zach Wilson's mom have?
Zach Wilson's mother is married to Mike Wilson. The couple tied the knot on 8 March 1997. They have six children, two daughters and four sons. Micah, Kiana, Zach, and Issac are some of her children.
Lisa Wilson is a famous American social media personality and entrepreneur. She came to the limelight due to her son's popularity, who is a renowned American football quarterback for the New York Jets.
