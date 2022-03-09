Madhulika Krishnan’s biography: age, height, nationality, movies

Madhulika Krishnan is a model and actress from the United States. She has been widely recognized for her portrayal of Princess Jasmine on Totally TV, a Disney parody show for children. She has also been cast in other TV shows and films, such as Eight Crazy Dates and Three's a Crowd.

The actress in black trousers. Photo: @madhulikakrishnan

Source: Instagram

Madhulika Krishnan is growing her audience on Instagram, where she shares photos of herself and short videos. Find out more about the actress in his bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Madhulika Krishnan

Madhulika Krishnan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 19 March 1994

19 March 1994 Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)

28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: North California, United States

North California, United States Current residence: Santa Monica, California, US

Santa Monica, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: South Asian

South Asian Religion: Hinduism

Hinduism Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown High school: Notre Dame High School

Notre Dame High School University: University of Southern California

University of Southern California Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Brandon Kaufman

Brandon Kaufman Profession: Actress, model

Madhulika Krishnan's biography

The actress holding a fish. Photo: @madhulikakrishnan

Source: Instagram

The American actress was born and raised in Northern California, United States. Who is Madhulika Krishnan's father? The identities of Madhulika Krishnan's parents are not known to the public. However, she had posted a photo of her dad on her Instagram in June 2013.

Madhulika attended Notre Dame High School, San Jose. She later joined the University of Southern California, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

When was Madhulika Krishnan born?

Madhulika Krishnan's birthday is on 19 March 1994. As of 2022, Madhulika Krishnan's age is 28 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Madhulika Krishnan's nationality?

She is an American national and currently lives in Santa Monica, California, United States.

What is Madhulika Krishnan's ethnicity?

The model is of South Asian descent.

Career

Madhulika began her career as a model before venturing into the entertainment scene as an actor. She made her debut in the show Eight Crazy Dates playing a waitress in 2015. Since then, she has appeared in multiple films and TV shows.

Madhulika Krishnan's movies and TV shows

Here is the list of the actress' credits, according to her IMDb page:

Movies

Queen of the Angels (TBA) as Khawlah

(TBA) as Khawlah Meet the Girl (2021) as Girl in the bar 4

(2021) as Girl in the bar 4 Doing the Robot (2021) as Priya

(2021) as Priya In Memoriam (2019) as Jo

(2019) as Jo Three's a Crowd (2017) as Afterlife Receptionist

(2017) as Afterlife Receptionist Gentlemen's Fury (2017) as Anger Management Participant

(2017) as Anger Management Participant F.U. Woody Allen (2017) as Darshana

TV shows

Totally Studios (2021-2022) as various characters

(2021-2022) as various characters Dhar Mann (2021-2022) as various characters

(2021-2022) as various characters Totally TV (2018-2021) as Jasmine/Fashion Police

(2018-2021) as Jasmine/Fashion Police Totally Wow (2020) as Various

(2020) as Various The Super Pops (2019-2020) as Amber/Catastrophe/Kitty

(2019-2020) as Amber/Catastrophe/Kitty The K Pops (2020) as Catastrophe

(2020) as Catastrophe TheInstaParents (2020) as Yoga Mom

(2020) as Yoga Mom Pop Music High (2019) as Kelsey

(2019) as Kelsey Sweet as Pye (2019) as Kristen

(2019) as Kristen Eight Crazy Dates (2015) as Waitress

Is Madhulika Krishnan married?

Madhulika Krishnan does not have a husband yet. However, the actress has been in a long-term relationship with her partner Brandon Kaufman. The two got together in 2015, and in November 2021, they celebrated their 6th anniversary.

What is Madhulika Krishnan's height?

Krishnan dressed in white. Photo: @madhulikakrishnan

Source: Instagram

The American celebrity is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall.

Madhulika Krishnan is an American actor and model who is known for a variety of roles in several popular TV shows. She is a part of the Dhar Mann and Totally TV creative collectives.

