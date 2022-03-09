Madhulika Krishnan’s biography: age, height, nationality, movies
Madhulika Krishnan is a model and actress from the United States. She has been widely recognized for her portrayal of Princess Jasmine on Totally TV, a Disney parody show for children. She has also been cast in other TV shows and films, such as Eight Crazy Dates and Three's a Crowd.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Madhulika Krishnan is growing her audience on Instagram, where she shares photos of herself and short videos. Find out more about the actress in his bio.
Profile summary
- Full name: Madhulika Krishnan
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 19 March 1994
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: North California, United States
- Current residence: Santa Monica, California, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: South Asian
- Religion: Hinduism
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'2"
- Height in centimetres: 157
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- High school: Notre Dame High School
- University: University of Southern California
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Brandon Kaufman
- Profession: Actress, model
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Madhulika Krishnan's biography
The American actress was born and raised in Northern California, United States. Who is Madhulika Krishnan's father? The identities of Madhulika Krishnan's parents are not known to the public. However, she had posted a photo of her dad on her Instagram in June 2013.
Madhulika attended Notre Dame High School, San Jose. She later joined the University of Southern California, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.
When was Madhulika Krishnan born?
Madhulika Krishnan's birthday is on 19 March 1994. As of 2022, Madhulika Krishnan's age is 28 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.
What is Madhulika Krishnan's nationality?
She is an American national and currently lives in Santa Monica, California, United States.
What is Madhulika Krishnan's ethnicity?
The model is of South Asian descent.
Career
Madhulika began her career as a model before venturing into the entertainment scene as an actor. She made her debut in the show Eight Crazy Dates playing a waitress in 2015. Since then, she has appeared in multiple films and TV shows.
Madhulika Krishnan's movies and TV shows
Here is the list of the actress' credits, according to her IMDb page:
Movies
- Queen of the Angels (TBA) as Khawlah
- Meet the Girl (2021) as Girl in the bar 4
- Doing the Robot (2021) as Priya
- In Memoriam (2019) as Jo
- Three's a Crowd (2017) as Afterlife Receptionist
- Gentlemen's Fury (2017) as Anger Management Participant
- F.U. Woody Allen (2017) as Darshana
TV shows
- Totally Studios (2021-2022) as various characters
- Dhar Mann (2021-2022) as various characters
- Totally TV (2018-2021) as Jasmine/Fashion Police
- Totally Wow (2020) as Various
- The Super Pops (2019-2020) as Amber/Catastrophe/Kitty
- The K Pops (2020) as Catastrophe
- TheInstaParents (2020) as Yoga Mom
- Pop Music High (2019) as Kelsey
- Sweet as Pye (2019) as Kristen
- Eight Crazy Dates (2015) as Waitress
Is Madhulika Krishnan married?
Madhulika Krishnan does not have a husband yet. However, the actress has been in a long-term relationship with her partner Brandon Kaufman. The two got together in 2015, and in November 2021, they celebrated their 6th anniversary.
What is Madhulika Krishnan's height?
The American celebrity is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall.
Madhulika Krishnan is an American actor and model who is known for a variety of roles in several popular TV shows. She is a part of the Dhar Mann and Totally TV creative collectives.
READ ALSO: Phil Mattingly's biography: age, height, family, salary, net worth
Legit.ng recently published an article about Phil Mattingly's biography. Phil is a famous broadcast journalist from the United States. He is widely known for covering major news on politics and events in the White House. He is currently working at Cable News Network as a senior reporter.
Phil is married to his wife Chelsea Carter, four years younger than him. They have been married for more than 10 years, and have three children together.
Source: Legit.ng