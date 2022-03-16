Michelle Mangan-Damon’s biography: who is Johnny Damon’s wife?

Michelle Mangan is an American former reality TV personality, realtor and philanthropist. She is best recognized for her role in the reality TV show POWW: Powerful Women of Wrestling. She is also prominent as the wife of Johnny Damon. What else do you know about her?

The former TV personality takes a picture in her kitchen. Photo: @michelle_damon

Source: Instagram

Michelle Mangan was born and brought up in the USA. The former reality star is currently residing in Orange County, Florida with his husband and kids. Read her bio to discover more details about her life and career.

Profile summary

Full name : Michelle Mangan Damon

: Michelle Mangan Damon Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 15 May 1971

: 15 May 1971 Age : 50 years old (as of March 2022)

: 50 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Missouri, USA

: Missouri, USA Current residence : Orange County, Florida, USA

: Orange County, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 132

: 132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 36-25-34

: 36-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-64-86

: 91-64-86 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Johnny David Damon

: Johnny David Damon Children : 6

: 6 School : Doctor Philips High School

: Doctor Philips High School Profession : Former reality TV personality, realtor, and philanthropist

: Former reality TV personality, realtor, and philanthropist Net worth : $20 million

: $20 million Instagram: @michelle_damon

Michelle Mangan’s biography

She was born on 15 May 1971 in Missouri, USA. Details of Michelle Mangan’s parents are unknown except that her father was an employee at Kraft Foods. She was raised alongside her brother Shane Mangan.

The multi-talented celebrity attended Doctor Philips High School in Florida.

What is Michelle Mangan’s age?

The former reality TV star is 50 years old as of March 2022. She marks her birthday on 15 May every year, and her zodiac sign is Taurus.

The celebrity realtor enjoys a drink with her husband. Photo: @michelle_damon

Source: Instagram

What nationality is Johnny Damon’s wife?

She is an American of white ethnicity, and she is believed to have Irish roots.

What does Michelle Mangan-Damon do for a living?

She ventured into the real estate business when she was only 19. After marrying Johnny Damon, the couple established a property company known as J & M Investments. Also, the two are philanthropists and have set up Johnny Damon Foundation, which supports American veterans and provides leadership and growth opportunities for vulnerable children.

Michelle was a TV personality recognized for appearing in POWW: Powerful Women of Wrestling (1987) and GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (1986). She also appeared in The Apprentice (2015) as a fitness model.

What is Michelle Mangan’s net worth?

According to Networth & Salary, Johnny Damon’s wife has an estimated net worth of $20 million. However, the source is unverified, and thus, the information is unreliable. She makes her money from the entertainment scene and real estate business.

How long has Johnny Damon been married?

The former professional baseball player Johnny Damon and his wife Michelle Mangan have been married for 17 years. The couple tied the knot on 30 December 2004 at Orlando’s Ritz Carlton Grande Lakes Hotel. The wedding ceremony was graced by their family members and high profile celebrities such as Brian Johnson and Doug Mientkiewicz.

Michelle married Damon after the American baseball athlete divorced his first wife, Angie Vannice, in 2002.

Michelle Mangan’s children

The former TV personality and her husband have six children, namely Devon Rose, Danica Rayne, Dasha, Daliah, Dreanna and Dash.

Mengan is also stepmother to Jackson and Madelyn, her husband’s twin children from his previous marriage with Angie Vannice.

A picture of the entire Michelle Damon's family. Photo: @michelle_damon

Source: Instagram

How tall is Michelle Mangan?

The American celebrity stands at 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 36-25-34 inches (91-64-86 cm). Furthermore, she has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Social media presence

She is on Instagram, where she regularly shares pictures and videos of her and those of her family.

Michelle Mangan is a successful entrepreneur, real estate developer, former TV star, and philanthropist. Besides her career, she is a wife and mother to six children.

