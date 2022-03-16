Shoshana Bush’s biography: net worth, movies, measurements

Shoshana Bush is an American actress, writer and director. She is best known for her appearances in movies and TV shows such as CSI: Miami, Lie to Me, Dance Flick and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Where is Shoshana Bush from? She is a native of California, United States, but she moved out of her home town in her teens to pursue her acting career. Shoshana has also stated that other factors, such as being bullied in school, are among the reasons behind the move.

Profile summary

Full name : Shoshana Gloriella Bush

: Shoshana Gloriella Bush Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 18 September 1988

18 September 1988 Age : 33 years old (as of March 2022)

: 33 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Santa Clara, California, United States

: Santa Clara, California, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, CA, US

: Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres : 172

: 172 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Judith Franklin

Judith Franklin Father: Michael

Michael Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single School : Redwood High School, Tamiscal Independent High School

: Redwood High School, Tamiscal Independent High School Profession : Actress, writer, director

: Actress, writer, director Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @shoshanabush

Shoshana Bush’s bio

Shoshana, whose full name is Shoshana Gloriella Bush, was born in Santa Clara, California. She was raised in the small incorporated town in Marin County, California, called Tiburon. Shoshana's parents' names are Judith Franklin and Michael Bush.

She was raised in a family of four. The actress has a brother named Elliott Bush. Her brother is also an actor and director.

Bush is an American national. She has a white ethnic background and is a Christian.

How old is Shoshana Bush?

As of 2022, Shoshana Bush's age is 33 years. She was born on 18 September 1988. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Education

Shoshana is a graduate of Tamiscal Independent High School. She was previously enrolled at Redwood High School. Bush had a rough time in high school, especially at Redwood. She has stated that she was tortured, picked on and bullied by her schoolmates.

In an interview with Marin Independent Journal, Shoshan described her ordeal in school and the challenges stating that that it was unbearable. She had this to say:

I remember being in Los Angeles for ski week, and a bunch of high school students called me at two in the morning every night for a week. They would call me out on my flaws and call me names until I hung up. If I didn’t pick up they would leave a message.

At 16, she dropped out of Redwood and moved to Burbank, Los Angeles, to pursue her acting career. However, she would later enrol at Tamiscal High School. She would go on to graduate from the school.

Career

Her first role came in 2005 when she appeared in the TV show CSI: Miami. She appeared in an episode titled Urban Hellraisers in season 4, episode 9. Her role on the show was minor. She played the Teenage Girl in Bank.

Bush's next role came in 2007 when she was featured in the movie Palo Alto, CA. She played Audrey and was cast alongside other actors, such as Aaron Ashmore (Alec), Autumn Reeser (Jamie) and Johnny Lewis (Nolan).

The actress is best known for her role in the movie Dance Flick. Bush is one of the main cast members in the musical comedy film directed by Damien Dante Wayans. She plays the role of Megan, a wealthy white girl. Megan bonds with a nerdy street boy, Thomas (Damon Wayans Jr.), over dance.

Shoshana Bush's movies and TV shows

According to IMDB, she has over 30 credits to her name:

Movies

The Laundromat (2019) - Rebecca Rubinstein

(2019) - Rebecca Rubinstein Hoax (2019) - Bridgette Powers

(2019) - Bridgette Powers Web of Lies (2018) - Whitney Sadler

(2018) - Whitney Sadler The Other Place (2017) - The Sister

(2017) - The Sister The Night Is Young (2017) - Kimber

(2017) - Kimber Piece of Cake (2016) - Kim

(2016) - Kim Tough Cookie (2015) - Lilla

(2015) - Lilla 2 Bedroom 1 Bath (2014) - Leah

(2014) - Leah Complicity (2013) - Shannon Erdman

(2013) - Shannon Erdman Hot Mess (2013) - Vivi

(2013) - Vivi #1 Serial Killer (2013) - Tricia Arnold

(2013) - Tricia Arnold Broken Roads (2012) - Madalyn Gardner

(2012) - Madalyn Gardner Dance Flick (2009) - Megan

(2009) - Megan Fired Up! (2009) - Girl

(2009) - Girl Fling (2008) - Olivia

(2008) - Olivia Palo Alto, CA (2007) - Audrey

TV shows

On My Block (2019-2020) - Amber

(2019-2020) - Amber Stumptown (2019) - Candace Tapper

(2019) - Candace Tapper Versus (2019)

(2019) Sunshine State (2014) - Shoshana Sterling (also writer, producer and director)

(2014) - Shoshana Sterling (also writer, producer and director) Men at Work (2014) - Dylan

(2014) - Dylan Awkward . (2013) - Hunter

. (2013) - Hunter Legit (2013) - Liz

(2013) - Liz Tim Timebomb's RockNRoll Theater (2011)

(2011) 2 Broke Girls (2011) - Nikki

(2011) - Nikki Wizards of Waverly Place (2010) - Tyler

(2010) - Tyler The League (2010) - Lanie

(2010) - Lanie The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2010) Dance Flick (2009) - Megan

(2010) Dance Flick (2009) - Megan Ghost Whisperer (2009) - Makenna

(2009) - Makenna Moonlight (2007) - Chloe Jones

(2007) - Chloe Jones CSI: Miami (2005) - Teenage Girl in Bank

What is Shoshana Bush's net worth?

Different sources allege that she is worth $1.5 million. However, the actress herself has not confirmed this number.

Who is Shoshana Bush's husband?

Is Shoshana Bush married? She is currently not dating anyone. However, she has been previously linked to fellow actor and director Leven Rambin. The two have, on occasion, shared pictures of themselves that most people would infer as them being a couple.

On 14 February 2020, Shoshana and Leven shared a picture of them kissing. However, in an interview with Hollywood Life Magazine, the pair stated that they are only good friends.

How tall is Shoshana Bush?

Shoshana Bush's height 5 ft 8 in (172 cm).

Shoshana Bush is an actress, writer and producer. She has appeared in more than 30 movies and TV shows. In addition to this, she has written, directed and produced her show titled Sunshine State.

