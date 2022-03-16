Michael Le (Justmaiko)’s biography: age, height, family, net worth

Who is Michael Le? is a dancer, choreographer, TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. He is widely known on TikTok where he has gained significant popularity due to the lip-syncing, dance and challenge videos that he consistently shares.

A photo of the social media influencer: Photo: @justmaiko

Source: Instagram

Michael Le is a social media influencer. He commands a massive following across social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. He is also part of The Shluv Family YouTube channel.

Profile summary

Real name : Michael Le

: Michael Le Nickname : Justmaiko

: Justmaiko Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 19 March 2000

: 19 March 2000 Age : 22 years (as of 2022)

: 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : West Palm Beach, Florida, United States

: West Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Asian-American

: Asian-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’8’’

: 5’8’’ Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds: 157

157 Weight in kilograms: 71

71 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Relationship status : Single

: Single Mother : Tina Le

: Tina Le Siblings: 3

3 Profession : Dancer, choreographer, social media influencer

: Dancer, choreographer, social media influencer Net worth : $2.82 million

: $2.82 million Instagram : @justmaiko

: @justmaiko TikTok : @justmaiko

: @justmaiko Twitter: @justmaiko

@justmaiko YouTube: Justmaiko

What country is Justmaiko from?

The social media influencer was born in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States of America.

Michael Le's mom is named Tina; she is a social media personality, entrepreneur and TikTok creator. She often appears in Michael’s videos. The identity of Justmaiko's dad is yet to be disclosed.

The TikTok star was raised alongside three younger siblings, a sister and two brothers. Michael Le’s sister is Tiffany, and his brothers are named Jonathan and Daniel.

His siblings are also social media personalities. For instance, Michael Le's little brother, Daniel Le, who is 5 years old, is a social media star best known for his appearances on theshluvfamily TikTok account. He also has his own TikTok account.

What is Justmaiko's real name?

The TikTok star’s real name is Michael Le.

How old is Michael Le?

As of 2022, Michael Le's age is 22 years. He was born on 19 March 2000, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Michael Le's nationality?

The renowned dancer is an American citizen.

What is Michael Le's ethnicity?

The social media influencer is of Asian-American descent.

How did Michael Le get famous?

Michael is a social media personality, influencer, dancer and choreographer. He first rose to stardom on TikTok in 2016 for his dance tutorials and lip-sync videos. He has garnered almost 52 million followers and with over 1.4 billion likes on the platform.

He launched his first YouTube channel, Michael Le, on 17 May 2014. However, the channel was banned due to violation of YouTube terms and conditions. On 14 July 2019, he launched another YouTube channel Justmaiko.

He normally uploads dance videos, pranks, vlogs and challenge videos. As of now, the channel has more than 2.68 million subscribers.

He is also active and famous on Instagram with over 2.5 million followers. He often shares short dance videos pictures of himself, family and friends. Michael also uses the account to promote brands such as Bang drinks, Invisalign, SoFi and Safeguard soap. He also markets his products through Shluv clothing.

He has a verified Twitter account with 17k followers.

Is Michael Le in Spiderman?

The TikTok dancer made a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home as a guy with a phone in 2021.

How much money does JustMaiko make?

Michael Le's net worth is alleged to be $2.82 million. This information is not confirmed.

Who is Justmaiko dating?

Does Michael Le have a girlfriend? No, the TikTok star is not in a relationship. He had been previously in a relationship with his fellow TikTok star, Analisseworld.

How tall is Michael Le?

Justmaiko's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), and he weighs 157 pounds (71 kg).

Where does Michael Le live?

The popular TikToker lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Michael Le is a dancer, TikTok star and social media influencer from the United States. He has earned a considerable following across social media platforms due to his entertaining content that he regularly shares. He also promotes numerous products on his Instagram page.

