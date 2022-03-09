Chris Appleton’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth

Chris Appleton is a renowned British hairstylist. He is known for styling celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and Katy Perry. He was named the Young Talent of the Year in 2010 on the London TV show Hairdresser of the Year.

Where does Chris Appleton live? He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. However, the stylist was born and raised in London, England.

Profile summary

Full name: Chris Appleton

Chris Appleton Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14 June 1983

14 June 1983 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: London, England

London, England Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Queer

Queer Height in feet: 6' 1"

6' 1" Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds: 176

176 Weight in kilograms: 80

80 Hair colour: Silver-white

Silver-white Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Derek Chadwick

Derek Chadwick Children: 2

2 Occupation: Hairstylist

Hairstylist Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: @chrisappleton1

@chrisappleton1 Tiktok: @chrisappletonhair

@chrisappletonhair YouTube: Chris Appleton

Who is Chris Appleton?

Chris is a British hairdresser born in 1983 in Leicester, England. He was brought up alongside his one sibling. His nationality is British and is of white ethnicity. He occasionally posts photos of his mother on his social media pages.

How old is Chris Appleton?

Chris Appleton's age is 38 years as of 2022. He marks his birthday on 14 June each year. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

The hairstylist developed an interest in hairstyling from a young age. His mom encouraged him to pursue it as his career. Chris got his first job at Leicester salon when he was 13 years old.

Kim Kardashian is one of his regular clients. In addition, he has also worked with other stars like Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Jenifer Lopez, Rita Ora, and Dua Lipa. He has been featured in several fashion and beauty magazines like Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Marie Claire and Grazia.

The stylist has collaborated with Color Wow to create his first product Money Masque. In addition, he has been a brand ambassador for Color Wow and Glam Seamless.

He has is a multiple-award-winning hairstylist. Some of the awards he has won include; The Young Talent of the Year at the Hairdresser of the Year 2010 awards, Eastern Hairdresser of the Year, and Most Wanted IT Boy.

What is Chris Appleton's net worth?

There is no verified information regarding his net worth. However, Bio Gossip alleges that the hairstylist's net worth is $ 2 million.

Is Chris Appleton married?

Who is Chris Appleton's wife? Currently, the hairdresser does not have a wife. He previously dated Katie Katon, the owner of Leicester salon, his first salon job. The ex-couple had two children together, Kitty-Blu Appleton and Billy Appleton.

Is Chris Appleton gay?

Yes, he is. He came out at the age of 26. Who is Chris Appleton's boyfriend? The hairdresser is dating Derek Chadwick, an American actor and model. Derek, who is 26 years is known for Blue Bloods and Experimenter. Chris had also previously dated Scott Studenberg.

What is Chris Appleton's height?

He is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall and weighs 176 pounds (80 kg). The hairdresser has silver-white hair and brown eyes.

Where is Chris Appleton's house?

He has a $3.9-million-house located in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. It is a classic 1920s Spanish Revival villa, situated above the eastern end of the iconic Sunset Strip. The five-bedroom house is perched on a steeply up-sloped lot and has a celebrity pedigree. There is also a pool on the property, tucked into a front yard corner.

Social media presence

The stylist has a huge following on social media. He is on Instagram with 2.5 million followers, while his TikTok account has over 1 million followers with over 11 million likes. In addition, he has a YouTube channel with over 79 thousand subscribers. He mainly uploads hair tutorial videos on the channel.

Chris Appleton has already made significant achievements as a hairstylist. The father of two is a multiple-award-winning hairstylist. He is known for styling celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Jenifer Lopez, and Rita Ora.

