Reno Gold’s biography: age, height, birthday, real name, net worth

Who is Reno Gold? He is a renowned model, content creator, YouTube personality, and social media influencer based in America. He shares a variety of content, including his testimonials and vlogs about his life as a sex worker. He also operates his prominent OnlyFans account and is a popular striptease artist.

Reno Gold posing for a photo in a suit. Photo: @reno_gold

Source: Instagram

Reno is famous on Instagram where he shares his photos and modelling-related videos and photos. His look has helped him amass a huge following. He is also active on Twitter and he has a decent following.

Profile summary

Full name: Reno Gold

Reno Gold Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 27 December 1995

27 December 1995 Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Reno, Nevada, the United States

Reno, Nevada, the United States Current residence: Miami, Florida, USA

Miami, Florida, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexual orientation: Gay

Gay Height in feet: 6’ 2’’

6’ 2’’ Height in centimetres: 187

187 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 64

64 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media influencer, YouTuber, model

Social media influencer, YouTuber, model Net worth: $400k

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reno Gold’s biography

Reno Gold smiling in front of a camera. Photo: @reno_gold

Source: Instagram

What is Reno Gold’s real name? His real name is Reno Gold. He was born and raised in Reno, Nevada, the United States. His father worked as an appraiser, and he has two older sisters. He is of American nationality, white ethnicity, and follows the Christian faith.

When is Reno Gold’s birthday?

The YouTube star celebrates his birthday on 27 December each year. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

How old is Reno Gold?

As of 2022, Reno Gold’s age is 26 years. He was born on 27 December 1995.

Reno Gold the model’s career

Reno started his profession as a gymnast but later chose to become an exotic dancer. He started an Instagram account and began uploading his modelling photos. He gained a huge following, and he presently has over 398k followers.

Later, he created his OnlyFans website, where he posts exclusive and personal content. He also has a Twitter account At the moment, he has over 434k followers.

The social media personality also created his YouTube channel on 4 December 2019. As of now, Reno’s channel has over 150k subscribers.

Reno Gold posing for a photo in a brown attire. Photo: @reno_gold

Source: Instagram

Reno is also passionate about philanthropy. In December 2020, he donated $27,000 to Elton John AIDS Foundation. He also started college funds for his nephew and niece.

What is Reno Gold’s net worth?

The YouTuber gets most of his earnings through his OnlyFans account, and YouTube channel, especially through brand endorsements. According to Dot Local, he is worth $400k. However, this information has not been verified.

What is Reno Gold’s height?

He is 6 feet 2 inches (187 centimetres) tall, and he weighs 143 pounds (64 kilograms). His hair is blonde, and his eyes are hazel.

Fast facts about Reno Gold

His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

The OnlyFans webcam model follows the Christian faith.

He was a gymnast before he chose to work as an exotic dancer.

He Donated a week’s earnings from OnlyFans to Elton John’s Aids Foundation and raised over $27,000.

The YouTuber was born on 27 December 1995, meaning he is 26 years old as of April 2022.

His biggest passion is art.

Reno Gold has attained considerable fame across social media platforms. He also creates adult content on OnlyFans. He is also known for his philanthropy gestures.

READ ALSO: Dutchess Lattimore’s biography: age, real name, partner, net worth

Legit.ng recently published a bio about Dutchess Lattimore. She is a popular American tattoo artist and businessperson. She is a former personality of Black Ink Crew on VH1. Lattimore, the proprietor of the Pretty N Ink tattoo shop, is nicknamed Dutchess of Ink due to her love for tattoos.

Crystana Lattimore has been a success in the press and on the runway. She has been featured in the Inked and Urban Ink magazines as a model. She is also passionate about philanthropy, as witnessed from her social media pages. Check her bio for more about her real name, partner, net worth, and personal and career life.

Source: Legit.ng