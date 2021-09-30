Stan Cadwallader’s biography: where is Jim Nabors’ husband today?

Stan Cadwallader is a retired American firefighter. He became famous for his relationship with the late Jim Nabors, a renowned actor, singer, and comedian.

Profile summary

Full name : Stan Cadwallader

: Stan Cadwallader Nickname : Stan

: Stan Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : January 28, 1948

: January 28, 1948 Stan Cadwallader’s age : 73 years old (as of September 2021)

: 73 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Current residence : Honolulu, Hawaii

: Honolulu, Hawaii Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Gay

: Gay Height in feet : 5’ 2”

: 5’ 2” Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 143

: 143 Weight in kilograms : 65

: 65 Hair colour : White

: White Eye colour : Black

: Black Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Jim Nabor

: Jim Nabor High School : Petoskey High School, Petoskey, Michigan

: Petoskey High School, Petoskey, Michigan Profession: Former firefighter

Stan Cadwallader’s bio

He was born on January 28, 1948, in Honolulu, Hawaii, US. The former firefighter has not revealed details about his family, but his father was a firefighter while his mother was a housewife.

Stan was impressed and inspired by his father’s job, and he worked his way to be a firefighter.

How old is Stan Cadwallader?

The veteran firefighter is 73 years old as of September 2021. He celebrates his birthday on January 28, and his birth sign is Aquarius.

What does Stan Cadwallader do for a living?

Jim Nabors’ spouse was a firefighter. He followed in the steps of his father, who was a firefighter in his hometown. Stan joined the firefighting department in Honolulu city when he was 20 years old. He was a dedicated fireman until his retirement.

He was also Jim Nabors’ business associate after he retired from firefighting.

What is Stan Cadwallader’s net worth?

Stan’s exact net worth cannot be established accurately at the moment. However, the Wealthy Persons website alleges that his net worth is $16 million. Jim Nabors’ husband derived a significant part of his wealth from the earnings of his career. Additionally, a substantial portion of his net worth is attributed to Jim Nabors' wealth which he owns currently.

Who was Jim Nabors' husband?

Stan Cadwallader was the husband of the late Jim Nabor. The two first interacted in 1975 when they met in Hawaii during Jim’s vacation. Later, they became business partners after Stan retired from his profession.

Their business relationship gradually changed, and they started dating but kept the relationship under the wraps since same-sex relationships were illegal at the time. However, the duo’s first public appearance was in 1978 when Jim Nabors sang Back Home Again in Indiana before the commencement of the Indianapolis 500.

Stan Cadwallader and Jim Nabors went public about their relationship when they tied the knot on January 15, 2013, after the legalization of same-sex marriage in Washington State in December 2012. The wedding was an invite-only event held at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle, Washington and it was presided over by a judge.

At the time of their wedding, Stan was 64 years old while his partner Jim was 82 years old.

How long was Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader together?

The couple met in 1975, and they were together for 42 years until Jim died in 2017. However, they were only married for four years.

Is Stan Cadwallader still alive?

Stan is alive. However, his partner Jim Nabor died on December 30, 2017, aged 87 years. Jim was diagnosed with Hepatitis B in 1994, and after several attempts to get treatment, his health deteriorated and he succumbed to the illness. Cadwallader had this to say after the demise of his partner:

"Everybody knows he was a wonderful man and that’s all we can say about him. He’s going to be dearly missed."

Where is Stan Cadwallader now?

Stan Cadwallader today lives a quiet life at his home in Honolulu, Hawaii, US. He is not active professionally and spends most of his time at his home.

Stan Cadwallader and Jim Nabors were among the first gay couples to get married after the legalization of same-sex marriage in Washington State, USA, thereby becoming a well-known couple. Apart from his marriage, Stan was a dedicated fireman throughout his profession.

