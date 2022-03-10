Liam Silk’s biography: age, height, career, who is he dating?

Liam Silk is a rising American-based social media personality renowned for the comedic and funny videos he often uploads on his official TikTok account. Additionally, he is a known personality on Instagram, where he often uploads his photos.

The famous TikTok star posing for a photo. Photo: @realliamsilk

Source: Instagram

Liam Silk is a social media celebrity from the United States. His TikTok account, in particular, has made him famous for his unique content. What else is known about him?

Profile summary

Full name: Liam Silk

Liam Silk Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 13 March 2004

13 March 2004 Age: 18 years old (as of 2022)

18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, the United States of America

Tampa, Florida, the United States of America Current residence: Tampa, Florida, USA

Tampa, Florida, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 6"

5' 6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 132 pounds

132 pounds Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Single

Single School: Robinson High School

Robinson High School Profession: TikTok star

TikTok star Net worth: $200,000-$400,000

$200,000-$400,000 TikTok: @liamsilk

Liam Silk's biography

The social media personality was born and raised alongside his three siblings in the United States. Where does Liam Silk live? He resides in Tampa, Florida, the United States of America, with his family. He is currently a student at Robinson High School.

What is Liam Silk's nationality?

The internet sensation is an American national of white ethnicity.

The famous Instagram star posing for a photo while sitting on a bed. Photo: @realliamsilk

Source: Instagram

What is Silk's religion?

He follows Christianity.

What age is Liam Silk?

He was born on 13 March 2004. Therefore, as of 2022, Liam Silk's age is 18 years. According to astrology, his zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Liam Silk do?

He is a social media personality who has specialised in TikTok content. He joined the platform in 2019 under the handle @willyum013. His fame on the platform rose following a comedic video, Me seeing a good looking girl in public, that he posted in May 2020 and has amassed over 10 million views.

Today, he has a massive following of over 6.9 million followers and 470 million likes. Aside from TikTok, he has also ventured into modelling and has partnered with various brands such as Vertex Management Group.

What is Liam Silk's net worth?

Although no credible sites state how much the TikTok star is worth, Net Worth and Salary allege it to be between $200,000 and $400,000. He primarily earns his income from his social media endeavours.

Who is Liam Silk dating?

The social media personality posing for a photo outside Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: @realliamsilk

Source: Instagram

As of 2022, the young TikToker is not involved with anyone at the moment. Besides, he is deeply engrossed in his education and career.

Is Liam Silk straight?

Yes, he is straight.

How tall is Liam Silk?

Liam Silk's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres, and his weight is 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. He has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

Liam Silk's Instagram

The internet sensation is on Instagram with the handle @realliamsilk, and has he has garnered over 562k followers.

Liam Silk is a rising social media star from the United States of America. He is skilled at creating content suitable for his online audience, and thus, he is increasingly getting noticed on various online platforms.

