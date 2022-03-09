Marvin Anthony’s biography: life before and after Too Hot To Handle

Marvin Anthony is a model, social media influencer, actor and entrepreneur from France. He came into the limelight following his appearances on TV shows Too Hot to Handle and Love Island. Additionally, he has been a brand ambassador for various brands such as Hugo Boss.

The actor in a grey outfit. Photo: @marvin.anthony_ .

Source: Instagram

Marvin Anthony used to play semi-professional basketball, reaching the highest league in France. These days, he mainly uploads videos showing his basketball skills on his social media platforms.

Profile summary

Full name: Marvin Anthony

Marvin Anthony Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 24 March 1995

24 March 1995 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Paris, France

Paris, France Current residence: Paris, France

Paris, France Nationality: French

French Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'4"

6'4" Height in centimetres: 193

193 Weight in pounds: 194

194 Weight in kilograms: 88

88 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Single

Single Mother: Micheline Thoo

Micheline Thoo University: University of Louisiana, EMLV

University of Louisiana, EMLV Profession: Model, actor, entrepreneur, social media influencer

Model, actor, entrepreneur, social media influencer Instagram: @marvin.anthony_

@marvin.anthony_ TikTok: @marvin.anthony_

Marvin Anthony's biography

The model posing for a photo while holding his glasses. Photo: @marvin.anthony_ .

Source: Instagram

Anthony was raised by his mother, Micheline Thoo, who occasionally appears on his social media handles.

The entrepreneur attended a local high school in Paris. He later graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with General 4, in Business Administration and Management. He graduated from EMLV-Ecole de Management Leonard de Vinci with a master's degree in Finance.

When is Marvin Anthony's birthday?

The model was born on 24 March 1995. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Marvin Anthony?

Marvin Anthony's age is 27 years old as of 2022.

What country is Marvin Anthony from?

The reality TV star is from Paris, France. He is of French nationality and mixed ethnicity.

Career

Anthony is a famous model who has been featured by various fashion brands such as Hugo Boss and OR BLEU. He is also a businessman by profession. He started his company IZIRES in April 2019.

The Parisian model has been in several reality series. His first appearance on a reality series was Love Island France, which aired in early 2020. Marvin did not win the season, though the show ended 17 days after due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

In July 2020, the model joined a French reality series Les Marseillais Vs Le Reste du Monde. The competition show was about a group of people from Marseille against another group from other parts of the world. He later appeared as Prince in the French series Les Prince de l'Amour, exploring different relationships with various suitors pursuing him.

The actor is active on Instagram with 1.5 million followers and TikTok with over 560 thousand followers and over 9 million likes. Additionally, he has a self-titled YouTube channel. He currently has over 3 thousand subscribers.

Marvin's journey on Too Hot to Handle

The actor was among the 12 contestants in the American-British reality dating game show, Too Hot to Handle season 2. It was released on Netflix in June 2021, with filming done amid the COVID-19 pandemic at a resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As per the rule of the game, the couples were restricted from kissing or having any physical relationship with each other till the end of the show. There was a grand prize of $100,000 at the end, with the amount depleting every time someone breaks the intimacy rules.

Marvin was crowned the winner of the $55,000 prize for emotional growth he showed in his relationship with Melinda Melrose. Although the couple had typical issues like jealousy, their natural chemistry was undeniable. In addition, they seemed to have a strong relationship when leaving the show.

Are Marvin and Melinda still together?

Marvin and Melinda Melrose were a fan-favourite couple in season 2 of Too Hot to Handle. Are they still together? No, they are not; their relationship did not last long. After a series of arguments and the pressure of a long-distance relationship, they called it off.

Melinda moved on with her Too Hot to Handle co-star, Peter Vigilante. Marvin, on the other hand, appears to be single.

What is Marvin Anthony's height?

Marvin in a long trench coat. Photo: @marvin.anthony_ .

Source: Instagram

The model is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall. He weighs 194 pounds or 88 kilograms.

Marvin Anthony is an actor who is best known for being a cast member in season 2 of Too Hot to Handle. He also has a significant following on his social media accounts.

