Vivi Winkler’s biography: age, height, measurements, net worth

Vivi Winkler is a social media personality, fitness model, and bodybuilder from Brazil who rose to prominence because of her Instagram photos and YouTube videos. She enjoys working out and has amassed a sizable online following.

Brazilian influencer, fitness model, and bodybuilder Vivi Winkler. Photo: @viviwinkler

Source: Instagram

Vivi Winkler has become a viral hit on the internet. She has a sizableTikTok, Instagram and YouTube following. She is best known for posting workout routines and bodybuilding videos.

Vivi Winkler's bio

Vivi Winkler in fitness clothes from Trincks. Photo: @viviwinkler

Source: Instagram

Vivian Winkler Lourenco was born on 2nd May 1991, in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. She has not publicly disclosed her parents' names; however, her father works at a local factory while her mother is teaching in a local high school.

How old is Vivi Winkler?

Vivi Winkler's age is 30 years old as of 2022. The body builder's zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

The fitness model rose to prominence after being placed second in the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) championship in 2016. She has graced the covers of various magazines.

She is now a fitness coach who shares bodybuilding advice on social media, where she has a sizable following. In addition, she uses her social media following to promote her career and other brands. She has 4.2 million Instagram followers at the time of this writing. She also has a popular YouTube channel with 565 thousand subscribers. She posts the majority of her videos in Brazilian.

She has 3.4 million followers on TikTok, expanding her output. She primarily uploads fitness videos from the gym.

What is Vivi Winkler's net worth?

Vivi Winkler endorsing fitness clothes from Diamond Fit USA. Photo: @viviwinkler

Source: Instagram

According to Celebs Wiki, her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. She has acquired her wealth from modelling and from promoting brands and products. This information is not from a verified source.

How tall is Vivi Winkler?

Vivi Winkler's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Vivi has brown eyes and blonde hair.

What are Vivi Winkler's measurements?

Her body measurements are 34-26-38 inches (86-66-98 centimetres). The social media influencer maintains her body shape by going to the gym on a regular basis.

Vivi Winkler is a renowned social media celebrity, fitness model, and bodybuilder. She keeps her followers entertained with workout videos.

