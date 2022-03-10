Marcell Johnson’s biography: who is Taraji P Henson’s son?

Who is Marcell Johnson? He is an American actor and model known for his role in the hit TV series Empire as Marcel. Marcell is also famously known for being the son of award-winning actress and singer Taraji P. Henson.

The actor attends "From The Rough" - Los Angeles Special Screening at ArcLight Cinemas on April 23, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Marcell attended the same university as his famous mother. At first, he went to the University of Southern California, but later transferred to Howard University, his mom's alma mater.

Profile summary

Full name : Marcell Johnson

: Marcell Johnson Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 10 May 1994

: 10 May 1994 Age : 27 years old (as of March 2022)

: 27 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth : Washington, DC, United States

: Washington, DC, United States Current residence : Detroit, Michigan, US

: Detroit, Michigan, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Afro-American

: Afro-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’9”

: 5’9” Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 154

: 154 Weight in kilograms : 70

: 70 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Taraji P. Henson

: Taraji P. Henson Father : Willian Lamar Johnson

: Willian Lamar Johnson Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Actor, model

: Actor, model Net worth: $1.1 million

Marcell Johnson’s biography

He was born on 10 May 1994 in Washington, DC, USA. Who was Marcell Johnson’s father? His father was Willian Lamar Johnson, and his mother is Taraji P. Henson. His mother raised him after his father was tragically murdered.

What happened to Marcell Johnson’s father? He reportedly accused Russell and Charlotte Nickelson of slashing his friend’s tire, and a fight ensued. Marcell Johnson’s dad was hit by a lamp on his head and beaten to the ground. Charlotte Nickelson then stabbed him with a knife several times, and he died an hour after the police’s arrival at the scene.

Willian Lamar Johnson was 34 years old at the time of his death, while his son was 9 years old.

What is Marcell Johnson’s age?

The American actor is 27 years old as of March 2022. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

The model and his mother Taraji P. Henson attend "From The Rough" - Los Angeles Special Screening at ArcLight Cinemas on April 23, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

What is Marcell Johnson’s nationality?

Taraji P. Henson’s son is an American of Afro-American ethnicity. He resides in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

What does Taraji P. Henson's son do?

Marcell Johnson is an up-and-coming actor and model. He made his acting debut in 2015 when he played a minor role in the American crime-drama movie Misled.

What are Marcell Johnson’s movies and TV shows?

According to IMDb, his acting credits include:

Misled (2015) as Student

(2015) as Student A Girl Like Her (2015) as Extra

(2015) as Extra Detroiters (2017) as Basketball Player

(2017) as Basketball Player Needlestick (2017) as Patient

(2017) as Patient Empire (2016-2019) as Marcel

Is Marcell Johnson in Empire? Yes, he was featured in 16 episodes of the American hit series.

Marcell began his modelling career in 2012 when he was signed with Square Bear clothing company to promote its merchandise. At one time, he walked the runway during New York Fashion Week.

How much is Marcell Johnson worth?

According to Idol Networth, it is alleged that his net worth is approximately $1.1 million. However, the exact net worth of the actor cannot be ascertained with accuracy.

Taraji P. Henson and her son attend a ceremony honoring Taraji P. Henson with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Who is Marcell Johnson’s girlfriend?

The celebrity entertainer is seemingly single. He has neither disclosed any details about his dating nor hinted at dating anyone.

What is Marcell Johnson’s height?

Marcell stands at 5 feet and 9 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs approximately 154 pounds (70 kg).

Marcell Johnson became famous for being the son of Taraji P. Henson. However, the budding actor has gained recognition thanks to his own acting skills. Besides acting, he is a model.

