Jay Nedaj’s biography: age, height, zodiac sign, net worth

Jay Nedaj is a renowned Instagram personality, actor, and YouTuber from the United States of America. His meme-inspired skits have garnered him a large following both on his Instagram page and YouTube channel. He is famously known for his role as Tequila Robinson in the TV series Tequila.

The influencer has been in the social media game for half a decade now. Since 2016, he has been consistently growing his audience on different platforms using his comedic talent. Apart from YouTube and Instagram, Nedaj has a dedicated audience on Twitter and TikTok.

Profile Summary

Full name: Jay Nedaj

Jay Nedaj Gender : Male

: Male Date of Birth : 16 March 1999

: 16 March 1999 Age: 23 years old (as of 2022)

23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: United States

United States Current residence: Kansas City, Missouri, US

Kansas City, Missouri, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Gay

: Gay Height in feet : 5'3"

: 5'3" Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status: Engaged

Engaged Fiancé: LaTrell

LaTrell Education: Raytown Senior High School

Raytown Senior High School Profession: Instagram star, actor, YouTuber

Instagram star, actor, YouTuber Net worth : $1.28 million

: $1.28 million YouTube: Jay Nedaj

Jay Nedaj's biography

The American Instagram star was born in the United States of America. He holds an American nationality and currently resides in Kansas City, Missouri, the USA. He had his high school education at Raytown Senior High School.

How old is Jay Nedaj?

Jay Nedaj's age is 23 years old as of 2022. He was born on 16 March 1999. Jay Nedaj's zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Nedaj is highly active on various social media platforms. He has a YouTube channel where he posts meme-inspired skits to entertain his audience. Currently, his YouTube channel has 878k followers.

The entertainer is also active on Instagram, with a following of 441k. He mainly uploads similar content to what he uploads on his YouTube channel. Besides being a social media influencer, he is also a musician; some of his songs include Without you and the Man for Me.

His new fans can join his 157k followers on Twitter and 162k followers on TikTok.

Additionally, he is also an actor. According to IMDb, the character of Tequila Robinson was portrayed by Jay Nedaj in the TV series Tequila (2020). He also appeared as Burdette in the television series Chaos (2021).

What is Jay Nedaj's net worth?

According to Networthspot, his net worth is alleged to be $1.28 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Is Jay Nedaj married?

The social media influencer is not married at the moment. He is openly gay and has a fiancé whose name is LaTrell. The two got engaged on 28 November, 2019. Jay Nedaj's fiancé is a musician from Omaha, Nebraska, who performs under the name Trello V. He is currently pursuing higher education and boasts excellent grades.

How tall is Jay Nedaj?

Jay Nedaj's height is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres.

Jay Nedaj is a renowned Instagram personality and YouTuber. He majorly posts meme-inspired skits on his social media platforms. Aside from that, he is also an actor best known for his role in the TV series Tequila.

