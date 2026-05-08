Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner ahead of matchday 36

Arsenal will move closer to the title if they beat West Ham United, while Manchester City remains hopeful

It was a big week for English clubs after Arsenal, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace reached European finals

Opta’s supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner as the potentially decisive matchweek 36 kicks off on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The matchweek begins with a match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, a game which will decide the European fate of both clubs next season.

Mikel Arteta celebrates after Arsenal reached Champions League final. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United, who have qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season, will travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Manchester City will either keep themselves in the title race or hand Arsenal the title when they host Champions League hopefuls Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal will travel to the London Stadium on Sunday to face West Ham, and can begin their title celebrations early if Manchester City fail to win on Saturday.

Relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur will host survivors Leeds United on Monday evening, as the Londoners battle their way out of a potential drop.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the final ranking of the Premier League table with three matches to go.

Arsenal remain firmly in control of the title race, and the supercomputer predicts that Mikel Arteta’s side has an 86.01% chance of winning the title.

Manchester City, who no longer have their destiny in their hands and rely on Arsenal slipping up, have a 13.99% chance of upsetting the Gunners and stealing the title.

Manchester United have secured Champions League football, and based on predictions, Liverpool and Aston Villa are the other two teams with more than 90% chance of joining them.

Ninth-place Chelsea’s best chance now is a return to the Conference League, which they won two years ago or missing out on European football totally.

Tottenham is backed to survive with an 80.49% of staying in the Premier League next season, while West Ham, unfortunately, are predicted to drop.

English football is beaming with confidence heading into the weekend after three Premier League clubs reached European competition finals.

Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid to reach the Champions League final. Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest to reach the Europa League final, while Crystal Palace reached the Conference League final.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa holds a decisive key to Premier League's UCL spots. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

All eyes are on Aston Villa as they could hand the sixth-placed team a Champions League spot next season if they win the Europa League and finish fifth in the Premier League.

The supercomputer’s prediction of Aston Villa’s final league standing suggests this scenario will happen, and Bournemouth, which is predicted to finish sixth, will play Champions League football next season.

How Man City could still win title

Legit.ng previously explained how Manchester City could still win the title despite suffering a setback with a 3-3 draw against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

As Pep Guardiola admitted, it is no longer in their hands, and they will need Arsenal to lose or draw one of their remaining games, while City win all.

Source: Legit.ng