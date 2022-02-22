Tasha K’s biography: real name, birthday, husband, Cardi B lawsuit

Who is Tasha K? She is a pop culture lover and social media celebrity. Her pop culture conversation and online news series, which shows her sipping wine while yelling, has garnered much attention online.

The social media personality looks stunning in a white gown. Photo: @unwinewithtashak

Source: Instagram

Tasha K is a well-known personality who rose to prominence because of her YouTube channel. Recently, she has been in the spotlight after Cardi B won a federal leftist lawsuit against her. Find out more about her here.

Profile summary

Real name: Latasha Transrina Kebe

Latasha Transrina Kebe Also known as: Tasha K

Tasha K Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 10th March 1982

10th March 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Panama City, Florida, United States

Panama City, Florida, United States Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Relationship status: Married

Married Partner: Cheickna H Kebe

Cheickna H Kebe Profession: YouTuber and blogger

YouTuber and blogger Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @unwinewithtashak

@unwinewithtashak YouTube: @UNWINEWITHTASHAK

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What is Tasha k's real name?

The American YouTuber's real name is Latasha Transrina Kebe. She was born in 1982 in Panama City, Florida, United States.

When is Tasha K's birthday?

The American YouTuber looking happy. Photo: @unwinewithtashak

Source: Instagram

The YouTuber celebrates her birthday on 10 March every year. According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Tasha K?

As of 2022, Latasha Transrina Kebe's age is 39 years old.

What does Tasha K do for a living?

She is a well-known social media influencer and YouTuber best known for her channel UNWINEWITHTASHAK, where she posts entertainment and celebrity news while laughing and sipping wine. The channel has 996k subscribers.

The channel is one of the most interesting of its kind, with exclusives on some of Hollywood's biggest stars, as well as celebrity engagements, entertainment news, gossip, scandals, and divorces.

How much is Tasha K worth?

According to Filmysiyappa, Tasha K's net worth is $1.5 million. She has acquired her money from YouTube, endorsing several brand products.

Who is Tasha K married to?

Kebe and her family. Photo: @unwinewithtashak

Source: Instagram

Tasha K's husband is named Cheickna H Kebe. Tasha and Cheickna met in 2006 for the first time at a restaurant. The couple has been married for 15 years. She frequently posts pictures of her husband and children; however, she does not reveal her kids' names to the media.

How tall is Tasha K?

Tasha K's height is 5 feet 7 inches (173 centimetres), and she weighs 143 pounds (65 kilograms). She has black eyes and hair.

The Tasha K and Cardi B's lawsuit

K was sued by Cardi B for defamation, invasion of privacy and international infliction of emotional distress, according to a 2019 lawsuit filed in the US District of Georgia. She published false and defamatory statements about Cardi B, including she was a prostitute, a user of c*caine, and she has herpes.

The lawsuit was stated that Cardi suffered severe humiliations and mental anguish. On 24th January 2022, the jury awarded Cardi B $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1 million for general damages, and $1,338,753.47 in litigation expenses.

Cardi B was awarded $250,000 in medical expenses, but both parties agreed to reduce the amount to $25,000. Cardi B thanked the jury for making a fair and right decision in the case.

Tasha K has become well-known as a result of her YouTube videos. She is really funny and keeps her fans up to date on the latest industry news and scandals.

READ ALSO: Chantel Everett's biography: age, real name, siblings, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about Chantel Everett's biography. She is a well-known American model and reality television celebrity who has appeared in shows such as 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel.

Chantel Everett was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Her modelling photos on Instagram have piqued the interest of many fans, and she now has a sizable following on the platform. Everett made her acting debut in the fourth season of 90 Day Fiance, in which she appeared in 2016. Her bio has more information about her career, marriage, and net worth.

Source: Legit.ng