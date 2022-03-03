Christina Nadin’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, parents

Christina Nadin is a Saudi Arabian-born model, makeup artist and social media personality. She is known for sharing her modelling shots on social media and working as a model to promote top brands such as Coca-Cola and Louis Vuitton. Furthermore, she has a significantly large audience on Instagram.

The model strikes a pose during a photoshoot. Photo: @christinanadin

Source: Instagram

Is Christina Nadin married? The famous model is currently dating but not married. She has been dating her musician boyfriend for more than two years. Read her bio to know more about her personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name : Christina Nadin

: Christina Nadin Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 7 March 1995

: 7 March 1995 Age : 27 years old (as of March 2022)

: 27 years old (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Asia

: Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Asia Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality : Saudi Arabian

: Saudi Arabian Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’ 7”

: 5’ 7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 114

: 114 Weight in kilograms : 52

: 52 Body measurements in inches : 33-24-34

: 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 84-61-86

: 84-61-86 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Travis Bennett

: Travis Bennett Profession : Social media celebrity, makeup artist, and model

: Social media celebrity, makeup artist, and model Net worth: $500,000

Christina Nadin’s biography

The model was born on 7 March 1995 in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, Asia. She spent part of her childhood in Buckinghamshire, England and later moved to Los Angeles, California, USA, when she was three years old.

Details of Christina Nadin’s parents are unknown except that she was born to a Filipino mother and Irish British father.

How old is Christina Nadin?

Christina Nadin’s age is 27 years as of March 2022. She marks her birthday on 7 March every year, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

The social media celebrity enjoys an outdoor moment in the countryside. Photo: @christiananadin

Source: Instagram

What is Christina Nadin’s nationality?

The renowned social media personality is a Saudi Arabian. However, she currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

What is Christina Nadin’s ethnicity?

She is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is Filipino, while her father is Irish British.

What is Christina Nadin’s religion?

She has not expressed her religious affiliation, but she is believed to be a Christian.

What is Christina Nadin’s profession?

She is a professional model and social media influencer. She has worked with reputable brands such as Louis Vuitton, Kith, Coca-Cola, Off-White, and Armani Beauty as a model. She is currently signed with Preveyor, an entertainment management company.

The model is also quite popular on social media, especially Instagram, where she boasts a massive fan following. She has impressed many netizens with her modelling pictures.

She is also a makeup artist and shares makeup video tutorials on her Instagram account. In addition, Christina has endorsed beauty and makeup products from various companies such as Joanna Vargas Skin Care and Kate Somerville Skin Care.

How much is Christina Nadin worth?

Currently, there is no reliable information regarding the celebrity’s net worth. However, Married Celeb, an unverified source, alleges that her net worth is estimated to be $500,000. Christina makes her money through modelling and brand endorsement deals.

The model enjoys a drink at a restaurant. Photo: @christinanadin

Source: Instagram

Is Christina Nadin in a relationship?

Yes. The Saudi Arabian-born model is dating American rapper and actor Travis Bennett, also known as Yung Taco. The couple has been together since 2019. They are public with their relationship and have not been shy to share photos and videos of their great moments on social media.

Before meeting Travis, Christina dated fellow model Andrew Georgiades.

What is Christina Nadin’s height?

The model stands at 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall, and she weighs approximately 114 pounds (52 kg). Her bust, waist, and hips are 33-24-34 inches (84-61-86 cm). She also has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Social media presence

Christina is an active user of Instagram and TikTok. Her Instagram account has more than 627 thousand followers, while her TikTok account has over 105 thousand followers.

Christina Nadin is an established model, makeup artist, and social media influencer. She has represented many organizations and endorsed their brands due to her exceptional modelling skills and social media popularity.

