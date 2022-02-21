Whitney Simmons’ biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend

Who is Whitney Simmons? She is a former gymnast and social media influencer from the United States. Her self-titled YouTube channel, which she began in May 2015, has garnered her a lot of attention for its diversified content.

The social media influencer in a black top and jeans. Photo: @whitneyysimmons.

Source: Instagram

Simmons is best known for her fitness content on her YouTube channel. She is also popular on Instagram where she has amassed a substantial following and millions of likes. Find more about her in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Whitney Simmons

Whitney Simmons Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 27 February 1993

27 February 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of 2022)

29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth: Fresno, California, USA

Fresno, California, USA Current residence: Fresno, California, USA

Fresno, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 52

52 Weight in kilograms : 114

: 114 Body measurements in inches : 34-22-30

: 34-22-30 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-55-76

: 86-55-76 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Siblings : 4

: 4 Education : Utah State University

: Utah State University Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend : Stefan

: Stefan Profession: Social media personality, YouTuber and gymnast

Social media personality, YouTuber and gymnast Net worth: $1 million

$1 million YouTube: @WhitneySimmons

@WhitneySimmons Instagram: @whitneyysimmons

Whitney Simmons' biography

The Youtuber poses for a photo. Photo: @whitneyysimmons

Source: Instagram

The social media influencer was born in Fresno, California, the United States. There is no information revealing her parents' names in the public domain. However, she grew up in both Arizona and Cincinnati, Ohio, alongside her four siblings; three brothers named Austin, Slade and Deacon and a sister, E Claire.

When is Whitney Simmons' birthday?

Whitney was born on 27 February 1993, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

How old is Whitney Simmons?

Whitney Simmons' age is 29 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1993.

Concerning her educational background, the YouTuber is a graduate of Utah State University.

Career

The social media star started her self-titled YouTube channel in 2015 but shared her debut video on 4 January 2016. She has since engaged her fans, consistently uploading fitness content videos and documenting her lifestyle on the channel.

This social media guru boasts of an attractive well-maintained body incorporated by disciplined workouts and diet plans. She uses the platform to show her fans exactly what she does to keep maintain her body. As of now, she has garnered a significant following across her social media platforms, with 2.08 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

The internet sensation is also an active Instagram user. She usually uploads her photos and fitness content videos on the platform. At the time of writing, she boasts 3.3 million followers.

What is Whitney Simmons' net worth?

No verified sources state how much she is worth. However, she allegedly has a net worth of around $1 million. She primarily earns her income as a social media influencer.

Who is Whitney Simmons' boyfriend?

Whitney with her boyfriend. Photo: @whitneyysimmons

Source: Instagram

She is currently dating a guy who goes by the name Stefan. The duo first met in 2016 and became fiancees on 31 January 2017. She sometimes posts photos of them together on her Instagram account.

How tall is Whitney Simmons?

Whitney Simmons' height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 114 pounds or 52 kilograms and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

What are Whitney Simmons' measurements?

Her waist size is 22 inches, with a bra size of 34A. Her body measurements are 34-22-30 inches or 86-55-76 centimetres, and she has a hips size of 30 inches.

Where does Whitney Simmons live?

The influencer is currently residing in Fresno, California, the United State.

Whitney Simmons is an American YouTuber and social media star with a substantial following across various social media platforms. She values her fans and often engages them with fitness content videos meant to keep their bodies strong and healthy.

