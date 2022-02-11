Erin Bria Wright’s biography: what is known about Eazy E’s daughter?

Erin Bria Wright is a popular singer and actress from the United States of America. She is popularly recognized for being the daughter of the late rapper Eric Lynn Wright. In 2015, Erin became the centre of public attention after she announced her dream project, Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies. This is a documentary that uncovers all the secrets behind her father's controversial death.

Erin Bria Wright is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Hollywood To You

Source: Getty Images

Erin Bria Wright is an entrepreneur and runs a clothing line. She pursued art at the University of California. What else is known about her? Find out more about her life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Erin Bria Wright

Erin Bria Wright Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 16 July 1991

16 July 1991 Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth : Compton, California, USA

: Compton, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'2"

: 5'2" Height in centimetres : 157

: 157 Weight in pounds : 54

: 54 Weight in kilograms : 119

: 119 Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Father: Eric Lynn Wright

Eric Lynn Wright Mother : Tracy Jernagin

: Tracy Jernagin Half-siblings : 10

: 10 Education: University of California

University of California Relationship status: Single

Single Profession : Singer, actress and entrepreneur

: Singer, actress and entrepreneur Net worth: $8 million

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Erin Bria Wright's biography

Music artist Erin Bria Wright attended the Hill Harper And Nate Parker Present 8th Annual Manifest Your Destiny Toy Drive And Fundraiser at Avalon in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Ebie Wright was born in Compton, California, United States. Ebie Wright's mother is called Tracy Jernagin, while her father's name is Eric Lynn Wright, also known as "Eazy-E. Her dad passed away when she was three, and she was raised by her mother.

She is the first child of Tracy Jernagi and Eazy E, but not the late rapper's first child. Ebie Wright has ten half-siblings from her late father's partners. Her dad had eleven children at the time of his demise. Dominick, Erica, Daijah, David, Raven, Elijah, Lil Eazy-E, and Marquise are some of his half-siblings.

How old is Eazy E's daughter?

Erin Bria wright's age is 30 years as of 2022. She was born on 16 July 1991. Her birth sign is Cancer.

Why did EBIE change her name?

The young singer legally changed her name in 2016 from Erin Bria to Ebie in honour of her late grandmother. Her grandmother used to call her Ebie.

Career

The American-based actress made her on-screen debut in 2007 in My Super Sweet 16, an MTV reality series. Since then, she has been cast in other MTV shows, such as Monday Dish, Rants and Raves, and Exiled, 'My Super Sweet 16' spinoff.

Erin, alongside her mom and sister Erica, is working on a documentary titled Ruthless Scandal: No More Lies, which is about her late father and the event after his death. Erin launched a Kickstarter campaign in 2016 to fund the project. Unfortunately, she did not collect $250,000 which she had set as her target. The documentary has not been released as of now.

Aside from being an actress, she is also a singer. Her first debut single, What I Wanna Do was released in 2012. She also released her song We Want E.B at the age of 19. Girl Crush and Dear Daddy are some of her other songs.

She has also established herself as an entrepreneur. She owns a clothing line where she sells shirts, hats, and other apparel.

What is Erin Bria Wright's net worth?

Mack Wilds and Erin Bria Wright attend Brittany Sky Birthday Celebration And Song Release Party in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

According to Idol Net Worth, her net worth is estimated to be $8 million. However, this information is not from a verified source. Erin earns her money from acting, music and also from her career as an entrepreneur.

Erin Bria Wright's height

Eazy E's daughter is 5 feet 2 inches or 157 centimetres tall. She is about 119 pounds (54 kilograms) in weight.

Erin Bria Wright is a young actress and singer who is still establishing herself in the entertainment industry. Additionally, she is a successful entrepreneur.

READ ALSO: Ava Allan's biography: age, height, net worth, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about Ava Allan. She is an actress and social media influencer from the United States of America. Ava Allan has starred in numerous films and TV shows such as Pretty Little Liars, Modern Family and Young Sheldon.

Her on-screen debut was in 2008 in the television series Leverage, where she portrayed Birthday Party Girl. The next year she was cast in a short film, A Second Chance as Angel. Ava came to prominence after appearing on the TV series Young Sheldon where she plays the role of Jana. Read the article to learn more about her.

Source: Legit.ng