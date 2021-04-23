Nabela Noor's biography: age, net worth, where does she live?

Who is Nabela Noor? She is a well-known American YouTuber and philanthropist of Bangladeshi origin. Nabela uses her channel to promote self-love among plus-size people and challenge beauty standards that put them down.

Nabela Noor has been a self-care expert and self-love advocate on YouTube for over eight years. She inspired people to love themselves in whichever skin and size. Photo: @nabela

Source: Instagram

Nabela Noor's YouTube channel is one of the best platforms you could ever join. Her time-savvy DIY tutorials for beauty, fashion, cooking, homemaking come in handy to most of her viewers. Her channel will be nine years old in November 2022.

Profile summary

Full name: Nabela Noor

Nicknames: N2 and Zeba Noor

Date of birth: 4th August 1991

Zodiac sign: Leo

Age: 30 years old (as of 2022)

Place of birth: New York, USA

Current residence: Pennsylvania, USA

Education: Pennsylvania State University

Qualification: Bachelor's degree in Sociology

Career: Author, YouTube vlogger, blogger, entrepreneur, and philanthropist

Citizenship: Bangladeshi/American

Ethnicity: Asian

Mother: Zeba

Father's name: Unknown

Siblings: 5

Marital status: Married

Sexuality: Straight

Husband: Seth Martin (2015-date)

Religion: Islam

Height: 5 feet 2 inches (1 m 57 cm)

Eye colour: Dark brown

Hair colour: Black

Instagram: @nabelanoorhome

Instagram: @nabela

Facebook: Nabela Noor

Tiktok: @nabela

Website: www.loveandnoor

YouTube channel: Nabela Noor

Nabela Noor's biography

Nabela Noor's family lives in New York but originates from Bangladesh. Her parents have an admirable arranged marriage. Nabela's grandparents match-made them when they were young.

Noor loves Biriyani green tea and salad, cricket, Bollywood movies, and Paris. Photo: @nabela

Source: Instagram

How old is Nabela Noor?

Nabela Noor's age is 30 years as of 2022, for she was born on 4th August 1991.

Family

Her family moved to the US when her mother was pregnant with her. As a result, Noor was born in New York. Meanwhile, her two older brothers and sister were born in Bangladesh.

Noor had a relatively calm childhood, mostly watching Bollywood movies, learning Hindi and practising her painting and writing skills. Her father was a taxi driver, while her mum was a homemaker. Moreover, the celebrity has two younger sisters, and her family are devoted Muslims.

Body measurements

Nabela Noor's height is 5 feet 2 inches (1 m 57 cm). Her other body measurements are approximately 39-30-36 inches. The YouTuber weighs about 85 kg and maintains a healthy workout and diet routine. Also, her dark brown eyes and black hair perfectly match her radiant skin.

Her hobbies are travelling, painting, reading, writing poems, cooking and photography. Photo: @nabela

Source: Instagram

Educational background

She graduated from private high school at age 16 and joined a community college. She then earned a Sociology degree at Pennsylvania State University and briefly travelled to Morelos, Mexico, for more studies.

Who is Nabela Noor's husband?

Not much is known about her past relationships, except that she dated Liam during her school days. The YouTube influencer is now married to Seth Martin, the man she considers the love of her life.

The couple met in the mid-2010s and got married in August 2015. Nabela Noor and Seth Martin were excited to share news of them expecting their first child while celebrating their sixth marriage anniversary in August 2021.

Before this, she had revealed that they struggled with conceiving for more than six years. Moreover, Noor encountered a devastating miscarriage about two and a half weeks after discovering she was pregnant.

How old is Nabela Noor's husband?

Seth Martin was born on 23rd September 1991 in Pennsylvania, USA. Hence, he is 30 years old as of 2022. Additionally, he is the co-founder of Love and Noor.

She and Seth Martin have been married since 2015. The couple struggled with conception for over six years. Photo: @nabela

Source: Instagram

Career history

Nabela launched her YouTube career on 14th November 2013. Before making the channel a place for promoting self-love, she only posted makeup tutorials.

Later, she occasionally collaborated with fellow YouTubers, including Alba Mayo and made friends with vloggers Kandee Johnson, Jackie Aina (Nigerian), Andrea's Choice. Her channel has over 40 million views and 1.03 million subscribers as of this writing.

Seth also often appears in his wife's videos. Besides discussing issues affecting society, families, and marriages, the couple is full of cute pranks and romantic surprises.

Nabela was the keynote speaker at 2018's E.L.F. Cosmetics' Beautyscape Influencer Program in New Orleans. Later, Eyes Lips Face Cosmetics collaborated with her in October 2019 to create a makeup collection kit that celebrates her beauty and celebrate heritage.

While speaking at the CurvyCon event in New York in 2019, Noor emphasized that plus-sized women of colour have rough in the fashion industry and explained the importance of sharing body positivity messages with these women.

She also mentioned that she ignores hate comments and often flips them around. For instance, if someone calls her a fat cow, she responds by saying that she loves cows.

The latest photos on Nabela Noor's Instagram page (21st February 2022) indicate that she has not delivered her baby girl. Photo: @nabela

Source: Instagram

Nabela Noor's net worth

The determined lady has earned herself a fortune from social media and collaborating with other fashion brands. The Networthidea website estimates her worth as $4.5 million. Her Zeba brand is approximately worth $2 million.

How did Nabela become rich?

Besides her fruitful YouTube career, Nabela launched a clothing line, Zeba (named after her mum), in June 2019. Her mom taught and inspired her to embrace her beauty. As a result, Zeba's e-commerce site sells all-inclusive clothes that redefine beauty standards.

Also, she and Seth established a lifestyle and homeware brand called Saara & Begum. They sell kitchen items, fragrance candles poured in uniquely crafted ceramic vessels, and more.

Moreover, she released her debut children's book, Beautifully Me, on 14th September 2021. It is a story of Zubi's self-love journey. The joyful Bangladeshi-American girl notices the society's restricted beauty standards then seeks to overcome them. Since Noor is expecting a baby girl, she wrote it in dedication to her future daughter.

Her clothing line's designs suit people of all body types and sizes. Additionally, the couple runs a charity organization in Bangladesh. Photo: @nabela

Source: Instagram

Where does Nabela Noor live?

The celebrity moved from New York to Maryland then settled in Pennsylvania with her husband. Nabela Noor's house address is currently off the record. However, she often posts images and videos of its interior on social media.

The vlogger also dropped a YouTube video showcasing the house's aesthetics on 24th December 2019. Fans were delighted with the luxurious decor and furnishing in Nabela Noor's home.

Charity activities

She established the Noor House organization on her Bangladesh family land. The non-profit scholarship program provides low-income families free housing, educational resources, food, and water access. It was taking care of 10 families in 2018.

Nabela Noor is one of the most inspiring social media influencers. She is committed to enlightening the world to embrace the diversity of beauty, especially accepting plus-size people and people of colour.

