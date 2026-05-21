Members of Deeper Life Bible Church have been thrown into mourning following the demise of one of the church's pastors

Pastor Monday Omokaro reportedly tragically passed away on May 19, though the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown at the time of this report

The cleric was the State Youth Coordinator in Edo State for the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) and a respected Deeper Life Student Outreach (DLSO) leader

The Christian community in Southern Nigeria has mourned and paid tribute to Pastor Monday Omokaro, a Deeper Life Bible Church pastor who recently died.

While it is unclear where and what led to his death, reports on Facebook from people who knew him suggest he died on Tuesday, May 19.

People pay tribute to Pastor Monday Omokaro. Photo Credit: Heirs of God's Kingdom

Source: Facebook

Pastor Monday served as the Deeper Life Bible Church (DLBC) Edo State Youth Coordinator until his death and was respected and loved for his evangelical work and impactful leadership.

Tributes pour in for Pastor Monday Omokaro

Paying tribute to the late cleric, Uyi Erhahon, in a Facebook post on May 19, extolled him, stating that he fought the good fight of faith and has finished his race.

Uyi highlighted some remarkable Christian works of Pastor Monday, noting that he visited schools with the gospel message, led the Deeper Life Schools Outreach (DLSO) from the front and won many souls for the Lord, with several testimonies of healing, deliverance and diverse miracles accompanying his ministry.

"...Your passion for the salvation of souls was never in doubt.

"Your commitment to prayers, both personal and corporate, was undeniable..

"You were a good Shepherd in words, indeed and in truth.

"Pastor Monday Omokaro, you have heeded the final call and departed to take your place among the saints triumphant albeit you have left a vacuum on this side of eternity, in DCLM Edo State and DLSO, Edo State..." Uyi's tribute on Facebook partly read.

Another Facebook user, Osazuwa Aghahowa, stated that he was with Pastor Monday some days before his demise, where he prayed with people during a vigil.

Osazuwa urged religious leaders to always create time to rest, and he appealed to church members to make it a point of duty to care for their church leaders. In his words:

"We lost Pastor Monday O. Having seen the internet flooded with his pictures, I guess it's true. I was with him this Friday, and he prayed with us all through the vigil.

"Our leaders should always take out time to rest. The church can merge Tuesday and Saturday Workers' meetings. And members should make it a point of responsibility to care for their leaders."

Pastor Monday Omokaro reportedly died on May 19. Photo Credit: Heirs of God's Kingdom

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Netizens mourn Pastor Monday Omokaro

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the death of Pastor Monday Omokaro below:

Erhahon Joy said:

"Farewell, our beloved Pastor Omokaro."

Airuoyuwa Sandra said:

"Rest on general, the life and voice of the youth."

Bridget Oboh Omoh-Asun said:

"My heart felt Condolences my Dear brother. May the lord comfort you and entire family left behind. It is well with you."

Agbai Okorie Emmanuel said:

"Pastor Monday Omokaro fire band youth pastor that sharpened my life while in youth church during retreat. This is heavenly gain but great loss to his family and Deeper life Edo state.

"May his soul rest in perfect peace, amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor who left Deeper Life Church had mentioned how much he was paid every month.

Ex-Deeper Life Church pastor alleges misconduct

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former Deeper Life Church pastor had alleged misconduct in the church.

In a lengthy Facebook post detailing a part of his ordeal, the preacher accused some overseers of Pastor Kumuyi's church of committing evil against him beyond his imagination.

He added that the church's bookshop, which he managed at the time, was robbed overnight, and he accused the Kabba regional overseer of being behind it.

Source: Legit.ng