Giselle Lynette’s biography: age, height, sister, nationality

Who is Giselle Lynette? She is an American-based model, Instagram star, and social media sensation who rose to stardom following the eye-capturing photos she often uploads on her official Instagram page. Currently, she boasts massive fanbases across social media platforms.

The American Instagram star posing for a photo. Photo: @gisellelynette

Source: Instagram

Giselle Lynette found her niche at a young age and decided to pursue her passion. Discover more information about the social media sensation here.

Profile summary

Full name: Giselle Lynette

Giselle Lynette Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22 February 1996

22 February 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence: The United States of America

The United States of America Nationality: American

American Giselle Lynette's ethnicity: Dominican

Dominican Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'3"

5'3" Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Body measurements in inches: 37-24-38

37-24-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-61-84

81-61-84 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Instagram star, model, and influencer

Instagram star, model, and influencer Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @gisellelynette

Giselle Lynette's biography

The Instagram star was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States of America. Giselle Lynette has an older sister, Iliana Diaz, who is a mother and also an Instagram star.

What is Giselle Lynette's nationality? The social media sensation is an American of Dominican ethnicity.

What is Giselle Lynette's age?

The famous Instagram model posing for a photo in cute brown pants. Photo: @gisellelynette

Source: Instagram

She was born on 22 February 1996. Therefore, as of 2022, she is 26 years old.

What is Giselle Lynette's zodiac sign?

According to astrology, her birth sign is Pisces.

Rise to stardom

She started on social media in 2015 when she uploaded her first posts on Instagram and Snapchat. She uploaded most photos in bikinis and swimsuits, and within a short period, big companies and brands began to offer her commercial contracts.

She currently works as a model and brand ambassador of Fashion Nova Curve, Pretty Little Thing, and Diva Boutique. Additionally, she posts short videos on beauty hacks and lifehack on the platform. As of 2022, she has garnered over 3.2 million followers on her official Instagram account.

Aside from Instagram, the model is also an active personality on YouTube and runs a self-titled channel. Additionally, she uploads videos on fashion hauls in various seasons. As of 2022, she has amassed over 27.6k subscribers 98k views.

Giselle Lynette's height

The American model posing for a photo in black jumpsuit. Photo: @gisellelynette

Source: Instagram

How tall is the social media influencer? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall, her weight is 130 pounds or 59 kilograms, and her body measurements are 37-24-38 inches or 94-61-97 centimetres for her chest, waist, and hips, respectively. She has brown hair and eyes.

What is Giselle Lynette's net worth?

No official sites state how much the Instagram star is worth, however, according to Starktimes, her net worth is alleged to be around $1 million. She primarily earns her income from social media endeavours.

Giselle Lynette is an American social media sensation who has been all about her modelling career since childhood. She often engages her audience with her sizzling photos on social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng