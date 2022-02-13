Camryn Clifford’s biography: where is late Landon Clifford’s wife now?

Camryn Clifford is an American social media personality and entrepreneur known for posting teen pregnancy and parenting content. She is also popular as the wife of the late YouTuber Landon Clifford.

When Camryn Clifford was 17 years old, she became a parent and used her YouTube channel to share her stories about her pregnancy journey and life as a single mother of two kids. Learn details more about her life in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Camryn Clifford

: Camryn Clifford Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 20 February 2001

: 20 February 2001 Age : 21 years old (as of 2022)

: 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Wichita Falls, Texas, USA

: Wichita Falls, Texas, USA Current residence : USA

: USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’1”

: 5’1” Height in centimetres : 153

: 153 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 35-26-34

: 35-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 89-66-86

: 89-66-86 Shoe size : 4 UK

: 4 UK Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother : Alyssa Shae

: Alyssa Shae Father : Benjamin Turner

: Benjamin Turner Siblings : 4

: 4 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Partner : Cameron

: Cameron Children : 2

: 2 Profession : Social media personality and businesswoman

: Social media personality and businesswoman Net worth: $2 million

Camryn Clifford’s bio

She was born on 20 February 2001 in Wichita Falls, Texas, USA. Camryn Clifford’s mom is Alyssa Shae, while her father is Benjamin Turner, a military officer. She is the second born child in a family of 5 children.

Camryn Clifford’s siblings are Addi, Aven, Corbin, and Londyn. Her parents divorced in 2017 when she was 16 years old.

What is Camryn Clifford’s maiden name?

She was born Camryn Turner but became known as Camryn Clifford after getting married.

What age is Camryn Clifford?

Camryn Clifford’s age is 21 years. The YouTuber marks her birthday on 20 February every year, and her birth sign is Pisces.

Camryn Clifford’s career

She is a social media personality known for her YouTube channel Cam and Fam. The YouTuber has touched the hearts of many people through her YouTube videos which documents her journey as a teen parent and now a single mother of two children.

The mother of two is also popular on TikTok, where she creates numerous entertaining videos. Furthermore, she teamed up with her sister Addi Danielle to start the Sisters By Chance podcast.

The YouTuber is also an entrepreneur. She sells her

merchandise on the Teespring website.

How much is Camryn Clifford’s net worth?

No reliable information about her net worth is available, but Networth and Salary allege that she has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Among her pricey possessions is her home, which she purchased with her late husband in April 2019. Camryn Clifford’s house tour video on YouTube shows the details of the apartment.

Her wealth is attributed mainly to earnings from YouTube, where her videos get millions of views.

Who is Camryn Clifford dating?

She has a boyfriend called Cameron. Camryn met her boyfriend through her brother Corbin in February 2021. He is a massage therapist and musician.

What happened to Landon and Camryn?

Initially, she was married to the late Landon Clifford. What happened to Landon and Camryn? The duo met in high school and began dating in 2015 when they were 14 years old. Sadly, London succumbed in 2020.

Camryn and Landon welcomed their first-born child, Collete Briar, on 12 February 2018 and later tied the knot in June 2019 at a wedding ceremony attended by close friends and relatives. The married couple welcomed their second-born child, Delilah Rose, in May 2020.

How old are Camryn Clifford’s daughters?

Collete is 4 years old, while Delilah is 1 year old. Camryn Clifford's daughters have an Instagram account run by their mother.

What happened to Camryn Clifford’s husband?

The YouTuber’s husband died on 19 August 2020 following a brain injury that made him unconscious for 6 days. Even though at the time of his death, it was reported that the brain injury resulted from an accident, his wife revealed in a YouTube video that her husband may have committed suicide due to depression.

Did Camryn Clifford go to rehab?

She took a break from YouTube and left her family to go for therapy at a trauma treatment centre for one month.

Camryn Clifford’s height and weight

Landon Clifford’s wife is 5 feet and 1 inch (153 cm) tall and weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). Moreover, her chest, waist, and hips are 35-26-34 inches (89-66-86 cm).

Social media presence

The social media personality is on Instagram with over 590 thousand followers. In addition, her TikTok account has 1.6 million followers.

Camryn Clifford is a YouTube sensation and businesswoman. Besides her career, she is a mother of two.

