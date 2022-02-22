Mo Vlogs’ biography: age, height, real name, family, girlfriend

Gaming has become one of the most popular activities among young people. Mo Vlogs rose to prominence due to his YouTube videos and gaming talents. His gaming journey began on his first YouTube channel, HitspecK0.

A photo of the YouTuber during a snow day. Photo: @movlogs

Source: Instagram

Mo began his career as a video gamer. He now focuses on vlogging, primarily posting about Dubai's most expensive and exotic cars. Learn more about him by reading his bio.

Profile summary

Real name: Mohamed Beiraghdary

Mohamed Beiraghdary Also known as: Mo Vlogs

Mo Vlogs Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 8 March 1995

8 March 1995 Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Current residence: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality: Emirati

Emirati Religion: Muslim

Muslim Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in centimetres: 175

175 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 72

72 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Nadereh Samimi

Nadereh Samimi Father: Esmail Beiraghdary

Esmail Beiraghdary Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Parisa Beiraghdary

Parisa Beiraghdary Relationship status: Single

Single University: Queensmary University

Queensmary University Profession: YouTuber and gamer

YouTuber and gamer Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Facebook:

Instagram: @movlogs

Mo Vlogs' biography

Mohamed, his mother and his sister Lana posing for a photo during Christmas. Photo: @movlogs

Source: Instagram

Where is Mo Vlogs from? He was born on 8 March 1995, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Mo Vlogs' father is named Esmail Beiraghdary, while his mother is named Nadereh Samimi.

What is Mo Vlogs' real name?

His real name is Mohamed Beiraghdary.

How old is Mo Vlogs?

Mo Vlogs' age is 26 years old as of 2022.

What is Mo Vlogs' nationality?

Because he was born in the United Arab Emirates, Mo is an Emirati. His mother is always heard speaking Persian, which is the Iranian language. Hence she is most likely an Iranian.

Is Mo Vlogs Pakistani? Mo is an Emirati national. Despite this, he has never mentioned anything concerning his ancestral roots.

Are Mo Vlogs and Lana Rose related?

Lana Rose is Mo Vlogs' sister. Her real name is Parisa Beiraghdary. She is a renowned social media influencer and model who was born on 21 September 1989. She assists her brother in creating YouTube videos for his channel.

What is Mo Vlogs' religion?

The Emirati YouTuber is a Muslim.

Career

Mo began his career as a gamer on his channel HitspecK0 in 2011. He later launched a new YouTube channel on 22 September 2013. He majorly uploads videos about luxurious cars, lifestyle, expensive mansions and many more about luxury with his sister Lana.

He has gained more fame with thousands of views on every video he posts.

His channel currently has 11 million subscribers. He is also very active across other social media platforms. He has gained 4.1 million followers on his Instagram account, 2 million followers on his TikTok account and 1.7 million followers on Facebook.

He also collaborated with Narins Beauty on a music video for Fake Love, released in April 2019.

What is Mo Vlogs' net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Mo Vlogs' net worth is $10 million. Mo owns expensive cars such as Rolls Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Huracan, and Mustang GT.

Who is Mo Vlogs' girlfriend?

The content creator posing on a blue car. Photo: @movlogs

Source: Instagram

Mo is not dating, but he was rumoured to be in a relationship with a YouTuber Narins Beauty. Mo and Naris met in 2017 during a YouTube event, and with time they grew to become close friends.

During an interview on Uncut with S1, Narins Beauty confirmed that she was not dating Mo, but they are best friends. She further explained that she enjoys chilling with him because Mo supports her.

What is Mo Vlogs' height?

The content creator is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) and weighs 154 pounds (72 kilograms). Mo has naturally black hair but has dyed it blonde. His eye colour is dark brown.

Mo Vlogs is a well-known YouTuber along with his sister Lana. He has a sizable social media following and is one of Dubai's most prominent influencers.

