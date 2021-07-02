Keilah Kang’s biography: age, height, measurements, nationality
Many social media influencers become popular due to their hard work in promoting and maintaining their pages. Keilah Kang is one of those people who has become famous this way. What is known about this charming model, who is also a social media sensation?
This social media celebrity is hard-working and dedicated, which is why she has managed to gain a considerable fanbase. What else is there to learn about her?
Profile summary
- Full name: Keilah Jean Kang
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: June 15, 1996
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America
- Current residence: United States of America
- Height in feet: 5 feet 5 inches
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in lbs: 125
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Body measurements: 35C-24-36
- Dress size: 6 (US)
- Shoe size: 6.5
- Eye colour: Brown
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Father: Peter
- Mother: Kathryn
- Siblings: Kadin, Ashley, and Tory
- Marital status: Married
- Husband: Ben Killian (married in 2018)
- High school: Marvin Ridge High School
- College: UNC Wilmington
- Educational qualification: Bachelor of Science Degree in EXS
Keilah Kang's bio
This celebrity is an online influencer who originates from the United States. She was born into the family of Peter and Kathryn Kang. Additionally, she has three siblings: brother Kadin and sisters Ashley and Tory.
Keilah Kang's age
The famous model was born on June 15, 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Keilah Kang's nationality is American. As of 2021, she is 25 years old.
Education
Keilah went to Marvin Ridge High School. Later, she obtained a bachelor degree in science at university.
Career
When she was young, Keilah dreamed of becoming a model. At one point, she decided to post pictures of herself on Instagram.
With time, she became popular due to her charismatic personality and athletic body type. A few of her pictures ended up going viral, and this is how she became a social media influencer.
Keilah Kang's modelling career quickly skyrocketed. As she started gaining fame, some well-known brands wanted to cooperate with her, and she ended up promoting their products. Some of the brands she has worked with are Boutine Los Angeles, Skatie, Plumeria Swimwear, London Beach Swim, Oh Polly, Freddy USA, and Bali Body.
Additionally, she is a magazine cover model who has appeared on Sports Illustrated, Maxim, and Guys Gab.
She often promotes various brands on social media. She also has a website with exclusive content that her fans can subscribe to.
Who is she married to?
The model is happily married to her high school sweetheart, Ben Killian, who she has been with for almost a decade. They got engaged in August 2017 in Labadee. The couple exchanged their wedding vows in 2018.
Keilah Kang's height and weight
The prominent model Keilah Kang is a woman of average height, as she is 5 feet 5 inches tall. She weighs 125 lbs.
Keilah Kang's measurements
Her body measurements are approximately 35-24-36 inches.
Fun facts
- Keilah has stated that her body is completely natural, and she has not done any plastic surgery.
- She loves house pets and has a dog, whose name is Crixus.
- She loves going to the beach and taking pictures there.
- Some of her other hobbies are skydiving and horse riding.
- Her favourite trip was a trip to Disney World in 2017.
Keilah Kang is a determined person who works hard to achieve her success.
