Sheila Hafsadi’s biography: Who is Jackson Rathbone’s wife?

Who is Sheila Hafsadi? She is a hairstylist, blogger, and former dancer from America. She is also a former lead vocalist and songwriter known for being a member of the band, A Hunter Pace. She is also distinguished as the wife of Hollywood actor Jackson Rathbone.

American former dancer Sheila posing with a biro and cards in her hands. Photo: @sixandboe

Source: Instagram

Sheila Hafsadi came into the limelight as the wife of Jackson Rathbone. The two got married in 2013. Here is everything you might find worthwhile knowing about Jackson Rathbone’s wife.

Profile summary

Full name: Sheila Tamar Hafsadi

Sheila Tamar Hafsadi Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22 October 1987

22 October 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

34 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: Austin, Texas, United States of America

Austin, Texas, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’5’’

5’5’’ Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Hair colour: Dark brown (mostly dyed)

Dark brown (mostly dyed) Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Graciela Benito

Graciela Benito Father: Eyal Hafsadi

Eyal Hafsadi Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jackson Rathbone

Jackson Rathbone Children: 3

3 School: West Pine Middle School in Florida

West Pine Middle School in Florida Profession: Professional dancer, hairdresser, lead vocalist, blogger

Professional dancer, hairdresser, lead vocalist, blogger Instagram: @sixandboe

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Sheila Hafsadi biography

She was born on 22 October 1987 in the United States of America. She is the daughter of Graciela Benito (mother) and Eyal Hafsadi (father). She has a sister named Melani. Concerning her education, the former dancer went to West Pine Middle School, located in Florida.

What is Sheila Hafsadi’s nationality?

Former lead vocalist Hafsadi and her husband Jackson Rathbone posing in gorgeous red outfits. Photo: @sixandboe

Source: Instagram

She is of American nationality.

What is Sheila Hafsadi’s ethnicity?

Her ethnicity is mixed.

How old is Sheila Hafsadi?

Sheila Hafsadi’s age is 34 years as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on the 22nd of October each year. Her Zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Sheila Hafsadi do?

She is a former vocalist. During her 20s, she used to be a member of the indie rock band A Hunters pace. She gained immense fame as a lead vocalist mainly due to her performance on stage which caught the attention of many. She is also a professional dancer. She was a Burlesque dancer from 2007 to 2011.

The former Burlesque dancer is also a blogger. She created her lifestyle blog in 2018. She uses her blog to provide her fans information concerning meals, home decorations, travel ideas, crafts, and party supplies.

She is also a hairstylist. Jackson's wife has always loved beauty and fashion since childhood. Currently, she works at a salon named Ceci as a hairstylist.

The former burlesque dancer is on Instagram with an extensive following. She uses her Instagram account to post arts and crafts, lifestyle content, and family photos. Currently, she has over 55.5 thousand followers.

Who is Jackson Rathbone married to?

American lifestyle blogger posing while sited. Photo: @sixandboe

Source: Instagram

He is married to Sheila Hafsadi. Where did Jackson Rathbone meet his wife? The two met during a tour stop in Fort Lauderdale with his former band 100 monkeys.

Jackson Rathbone and Sheila Hafsadi’s relationship

The duo exchanged their vows on 29 September 2013. They did a small wedding which friends and family attended. Sheila Hafsadi’s wedding was held in Malibu, California.

How many kids does Jackson Rathbone have? He and his wife have 3 children, namely Monroe Jackson, Presley Bowie, and Felix Valleau.

They were blessed with their firstborn Monroe on 5 July 2012. Their second child was born 4 years later. Their last born, Felix, came into the world on 31 December 2019.

Body measurements

Sheila Rathbone is 5 feet 5 inches tall (165 centimetres). Her bodyweight is 132 lbs (60 kilograms)

Sheila Hafsadi is a former American dancer, lifestyle blogger, and lead vocalist of the indie-rock band called A Hunter’s Pace. She is well known as the wife of American actor Jackson Rathbone.

READ ALSO: KittyPlays’ biography: age, real name, boyfriend, net worth

Legit.ng recently published an article about KittyPlays’ biography. She is a Canadian YouTube star and Twitch Streamer known for her Dita Von Teese impersonation. She was born in Vancouver, Canada, and resides in Miami, Florida, United States of America.

KittyPlays began having an interest in gaming since childhood, and as a result, she launched her Twitch channel in 2013. She has played games such as CSGO and Fortnite. Find out more details about the Twitch streamer in her biography, including her real name and boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng