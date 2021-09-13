Sierra Furtado’s biography: age, height, drama, who is she dating?

Sierra Furtado is known widely for her YouTube video blogs about various topics, including makeup, fashion, and trends. She is a talented entertainer who has a charming online personality and managed to gain a considerable fanbase through her videos.

Sierra Furtado's makeup and DIY videos frequently go viral due to her talent in creating content. This girl from Quebec has an inspiring life story.

Profile summary

Full name: Sierra Marie Furtado

Sierra Marie Furtado Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 24, 1993

September 24, 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Montreal, Quebec, Canada Current residence: California, United States

California, United States Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in pounds: 105

105 Weight in kilograms: 48

48 Measurements in inches: 32-23-33

32-23-33 Measurements in cm: 81-58-83

81-58-83 Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Angelo Furtado

Angelo Furtado Mother: Louise Girard

Louise Girard Siblings: 1

1 Sister: Amanda Furtado

Amanda Furtado Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Sam Winkler

Sam Winkler Occupation: YouTube content creator, actress, and writer

YouTube content creator, actress, and writer Instagram: @sierrafurtado

@sierrafurtado Twitter: @sierrafurtado

@sierrafurtado YouTube: Sierra Vlogs

Sierra Furtado's biography

Since this YouTuber started her career, her subscriber count has grown significantly. The Canadian content creator has over 200 videos on her channel.

Sierra Furtado's age

What age is Sierra Furtado? The online celebrity was born on September 24, 1993, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Currently, as of 2021, she is 28 years old. Her birth sign is Libra.

Early years and career

Sierra grew up in the family of Angelo and Louise Furtado. She also has an older sister, whose name is Amanda. Her parents got divorced when she was only four years old.

She was raised in the neighbourhood of Kelowna. For her education, she moved to Vancouver. After her parents' divorce, she lived in Vancouver with her mother, stepfather, and sister.

After graduating from school, the girl chose Concordia University to study at. This was where she developed her passion for dancing.

She started her YouTube career in 2012 and was one of the content creators who were very interactive with their fanbase. Nowadays, her vlogs are watched by hundreds of thousands of people.

Apart from being a video blogger, this woman is also a writer. She published her first book, Life Uploading, in 2016. It is considered to be a coming-of-age book about someone who is a vlogger and tries to balance her job with her real life.

Sierra Furtado's height, weight, and measurements

She stands at 5 feet 4 inches. This translates to 162 cm. She allegedly weighs 48 kg or 105 lbs. She also has a slim figure which is measured 32-23-33 in inches and 81-58-83 in centimeters.

Plastic surgery: has she done it?

Although a few may believe that the young star has done some plastic enhancements, there is no evidence of it. Sierra Furtado's plastic surgery was not confirmed by the star herself.

Additionally, Sierra Furtado's before and after pictures mostly depict no significant changes in her face or body.

Sierra Furtado and Alex: the timeline of their relationship

Many people were invested in Sierra's relationship with Alex Terranova, a fellow YouTuber. Before Alex, the star dated Josh Tryhane, and this romance lasted from 2014 to 2016.

In 2016, she got together with Alex, and they quickly became a strong couple who often graced each other's videos with their presence. A year later, in 2017, they announced that they got engaged, to the surprise and delight of many fans.

Why did Alex and Sierra Furtado break up?

The love story did not last forever, as they broke up two years after they announced their engagement. Alex Terranova and Sierra Furtado's breakup happened in 2019.

Although it was a shock for the fans, the couple confirmed that they are no longer together. Apparently, this was a mutual decision between the couple, as they both needed the time to grow apart from each other.

Who is Sierra Furtado dating now?

After all the Alex Terranova and Sierra Furtado drama, she started dating her new boyfriend, Sam Winkler. He is an entrepreneur and a co-founder of a few companies, including the SVN Sound and InstaProtek app.

The two often post pictures of each other on social media and admire each other in their posts.

Sierra Furtado is a famous influencer and content creator whose videos always generate thousands of views. The photos on her Instagram gather thousands of likes from her 1.5 million followers.

